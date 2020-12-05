Michael J. Williams 1965 - 2020
N. UTICA - Mr. Michael J. Williams, 55, of N. Utica, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at home, with his loving partner by his side.
Michael was born in Utica, on January 11, 1965, the son of Albert L. and Jeanne E. (Henry) Williams. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. Following his graduation, Mike enlisted and served in the United States Navy from (1984-1988). Upon returning to NY, Mike worked many years with Carbone Auto Group, holding many positions, up to service manager. For the past five years, Mike held a position as service manager at NYE Volkswagen in Rome, a position he absolutely loved. Mike had a true love for cruising the Caribbean and summers at his camp in the Adirondacks, alongside his extended family. Mike's genuine love for people, touched many hearts in his life. Never a day went by where his simple acts of kindness went unnoticed. That was his own quiet way of saying thank you. His was an extraordinary life well lived. Never a day went by where he didn't wake up with a smile on his face and a loving tone in his voice. This is how he faced his illness, with laughter and dignity. His life wasn't measured in time, but measured in the time spent. Throughout it, was never a question of why. It was words of strength towards understanding and getting well and gaining inner peace through faith and prayer.
Mike is survived by his life partner, Tim Oderkirk; his siblings, Fred, Albert, Tommy (Penny), Rob, Nora (Ray) Rizzo, MaryAnne Melise and Tim; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He always held a special place in his heart for Nora, MaryAnne and niece, Honor. Mike's extended family, David, Robert (Donna) Oderkirk and Cindy (Rick) Plato, along with their children, who he loved as his own; and his Godson Carter, who always gave him love and joy. Mike had an amazing group of friends that gave him love and support throughout his illness-Dave and Brenda Dill, Matt and Denise Hawkins, along with their children, Braeden and Mady, Mike and Jenn Sacco and Darlene and Roger from FL, along with many more.
We would like to thank the doctors and nurses from University of Rochester/Wilmot for the excellent care Mike received, especially, Nicole, Sue and Dr. Dunn, who treated Mike like their own; the Hospice staff, Cheryl, Crystal, Kari, Lindsay and Stephanie, for their care and compassion given to Mike while at home and to Rev. Christine for her spiritual guidance.
Visitation for family and friends is Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum, Champlin Ave., Yorkville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mike's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or a charity of your choice
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
