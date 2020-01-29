|
|
Dr. Michael John Garrett, MD 1952 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Dr. Michael John Garrett, MD, age 67, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital after suffering a heart attack on Sunday, January 26th, 2020.
Dr. Garrett was born in Belfast, Ireland, on July 23, 1952, son of the late John Michael Garrett and survived by his mother, May Garrett. He was raised in Vancouver, Canada, before attending Emory University, Georgia. Dr. Garrett graduated from Georgia State Medical University before beginning a long and prominent career as an Emergency Room Physician in Utica, NY, at St. Luke's Memorial Hospital as Medical Director. He was a dedicated teacher at the local EMS Center for responders and finished his career at Oneida General Hospital.
Dr. Garrett's true joy in life was riding his motorcycle and was a beloved member (retired) of the Highwaymen MC NY-Bridgestreet (Doc Mike). He was an avid mountain climber and hiker, spending an enormous amount of time in Lake Placid, NY, with his family. His crowning achievement was climbing Mt. McKinley and completing the 46 peaks of the Adirondacks with his daughter. His passion for cooking and art was well known and loved by all who were lucky enough to experience it.
He is survived, lovingly, by his children, Sara (Robert) Dorsey and grandson, Connor, of Naples, FL and John (Jenna) Garrett, of Rome, NY; his sisters, Janice (Robert) Christian and Karen (Richard) Voitic, of Vancouver, Canada; and longtime companion, Leslie Lombardoni, of Whitesboro, NY.
Visitation for relatives and friends will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main Street, Whitesboro. There will be a short service following the visitation at 7:00.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020