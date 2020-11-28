Michael K. Nadeau 1955 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Michael K. Nadeau, 65, of New Hartford, passed away at home on Friday, November 27, 2020, with his family by his side.
Michael was born in Cortland, NY, on September 16, 1955, a son of Paul Nadeau and the late Verne (Lock) Nadeau. On May 23, 1998, at Our Lady of The Rosary Church, New Hartford, Michael was united in marriage to Laura Roberts. For many years, he was employed with Brodock Press in Utica. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 1376, New Hartford and the VFW of Yorkville. In his spare time, Michael enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing pool and darts, but most important spending time with his family.
Michael is survived by his wife, Laura; a son, Sean Nadeau and a daughter, Kara Nadeau, both of New Hartford; his father, Paul; brothers and a sister, Richard (Diane) Nadeau, of Frankfort, Paula (Tom) Ellison, of Seneca Falls, NY and Rob (Tammy) Nadeau, of Waterloo, NY; and many caring and supportive friends.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Those so wishing, may make donations to Strong Memorial Hospital Cancer Center in Michael's memory.
Arrangements by Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net
.