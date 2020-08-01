Michael Lucenko 1926 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Michael Lucenko, of Utica, NY, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital.
He was born in Popivka, Poltava, Oblast, Ukraine, on December 25, 1926, the son of the late Wawara Danko and Ivan Lucenko. He was married to Zoja Heretz on May 24, 1952 in Holy Cross Ukranian Orthodox Church, Utica.
Michael lost his father at the young age of 11 when the Russian KGB took and killed him. That was a heavy wound he lived with his entire life. During WWII, he and his mother were taken into forced labor by the Nazis. After the war, they were in displaced persons' camps in Bayreuth, Germany and then in New Ulm, Germany. In 1950, they were fortunate to come to the United States and resided in Utica the entire time.
Michael worked for Chicago Pneumatic as a supervisor for 40 years until his retirement.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Zoja; his children, Halyna and Ihor Korhun, of Halfmoon, NY, Natalka and John Murray, of Princeton, NJ and Michael and Clare Lucenko, of Hebron, CT; seven grandchildren, Larissa Sheffler, Andrew and Arete Korhun, Paul Murray, Michael Murray, Katie Lucenko, Sarah Lucenko and Emily Lucenko; and his great-grandchildren, Jonah and Judah Sheffler and Alec and Ari Korhun.
His funeral will be held on Monday morning at 11 AM in St. Mary's Ukranian Orthodox Church, 324 Moore Ave., Herkimer, NY, with Father Ivan Semko, officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Interment will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory may be made to the Ukranian History and Education Center, 135 Davidson Ave., Somerset, NJ 08873.
