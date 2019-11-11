|
Michael Paul Palumbo
ITHACA - Michael Paul Palumbo, age 28, went home to the Lord when he passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Michael is survived by his parents, Paul and Dorothy Palumbo; his sister, Malena Palumbo; maternal grandparents, Fred and Linda Otero; paternal grandparents, Anthony and Marie Palumbo; aunts and uncles, Felicia Otero, Richard Otero and Todd Gonyea, Cyndi LaClair and the late Michael Otero, Tom and Maria Palumbo, Sharon and Vinny Ciccone, and Gina and Jimmy Seaman; many cousins; and special friend, Shadae.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Michael's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Thursday morning at 10:00 at Historic Old St. John's Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
