|
|
Michael Philip "Graz" Graziano, Sr. 1958 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Michael Philip "Graz" Graziano, Sr., age 61, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully with his wife by his side on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Born in Utica on February 6, 1958, Michael was the son of the late James J. Graziano, Sr., Ret. Lt. UFD and Marie (LaBella) Graziano. He attended Albany Street School, Christopher Columbus School, and graduated from T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1976. He was a standout catcher in baseball with the highest batting average of 489 and a talented quarterback in football. In both sports he wore the number 7. He attended MVCC and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh where he studied photography, advertising, and art; he used these innate talents throughout his career. On August 7, 1982 he married the former Marie Ventura. They were a couple in love, and every day Mike glowed when he saw his wife's face. They were fine examples for their children and at the end of the day, he would say to her, "Who loves you, babe?!".
Mike was employed with the New Hartford Post Office as a Letter Carrier for thirty-two and a half years retiring on January 27, 2017. He was beloved by the customers on his route. Graz also worked for his dad's company, Gemini Home Improvements which was named after his twin sons, and when his sons joined the company it was renamed J. Graziano & Sons. Lastly, he worked side by side with his brother-in-law and best bud, Chris. They generally worked hard, but they laughed more than they actually worked!
Mike was fortunate to have been blessed with an outgoing, compassionate personality which won him the love of many relationships throughout his life. He was selfless, fiercely loyal, and well grounded. He was raised during a time when there was "clean fun" to be had, and although a bit mischievous and light-hearted, he could never intentionally hurt anyone's feelings. He adored his mom and dad and he shared a special bond with his twin brother Jimmy; they had such mischievous endeavors while growing up together. He also reveled in relationships with his grandparents and other relatives, but his true love was found when he married Marie, became a dad to three beautiful children, and knew the pride of being a papa. His life story may have ended much too early, but he has left the memories of smiles and fun times, and a legacy of love that will never be forgotten. His loyalty and patience were two of his greatest virtues.
Mike coached for Cornhill Pop Warner and Proctor High School because he loved to work with youth and was committed to maintaining the values of education, family, integrity, and diversity with young people in the community. A true sportsman, he explored all professional sports, especially during football season following his favorite team, the Jets. He could read a play strategically and call the next play before it happened. In baseball, all bets were on the Mets, and as a coach himself, he had expertise in knowing the team's game plan. He had a love for hockey, and all the family members were Rangers fans and admired their old school, gritty play. Mike respected the sports he coached and he taught his athletes not only the proper way to play the sport, but also the ethical way. He wanted his players to have fun and have respect for the opposing team. His philosophy was simple, yet paramount — "You are known by your skills, and you need to know how to win and lose". He appreciated golf, watched the tournaments, especially the Masters, and loved frequenting the fairways with Larry at Twin Ponds. During NCAA March Madness Month, he was the first one to get the party started, always punctual and organized. He also participated in the ball sport of bocce at the Toccolana Club in Rome under the team name "Quattro Idioti", another leisurely pursuit in which he displayed good sportsmanship and shared good food and spirits.
As a dad, his children and their loves were his ultimate priorities. He had unconditional love and a unique relationship with each of them. He answered every call from his kids, wanting to know if everything was okay and what the weather conditions were at their location, although he preferred face-to-face conversation. That was just the way Graz liked it! He was so excited when the grandchildren came along, and he cradled each one in his arms. Mike was truly a family man and his ideals, traditions, and expectations of himself were met in the eyes of his children and grandchildren.
Mike embraced and was embraced by the entire Ventura family. He could be depended upon to complete any task or need that any one of them could ask of him. Most of us are not lucky enough to have a second family that means as much as our own. Michael had a passion for animals and the outdoors and was in his best setting at his in-law's "someday farm" where he was the "donkey whisperer". He had a fancy for horses and was fond of riding with his late father-in-law at his horse farm. Graz was always the one called upon to "break" the new horses in. He also followed the races of the Triple Crown. In more recent years, Mike and Marie pursued their paradise vacation in Aruba, and because he was a 'curious George' he made friends easily, especially with the bartenders! Graz was friends with half of the city, and related to the other half!
Mike had God in his heart and was a devout Catholic. His home parish was St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church and he followed Fr. Joe to Our Lady of Lourdes Church; he was inspired by his homilies because they were always on point.
Michael is survived by his "thrill on Blueberry Hill" and his "babe" Marie; his children and their loves who he considered his own, Michael P. Jr. and Melissa Graziano, Trisha and Frank Pinnisi III, and Nicholas and Shanley Graziano. Papa's love was overwhelming and he adored each grandchild, Aubrianna, Frankie, Hadley, Noella, and Michael. He always told them he loved them to the moon and back! He was patiently awaiting the birth of his 6th grandchild, the 4th of Papa's little girls. He also leaves his twin brother, James J. Jr. and wife Avery Graziano, and was blessed with the love of his mother-in-law Dona Ventura and his late father-in-law Nicholas; and his in-laws who he loved as siblings, Nicholas Ventura Jr., Michele and Paul Sandock, Mary and Chris Noga, and Carmella Ventura. Also surviving are his nieces, nephews, a great-niece and great-nephew, James Graziano (godson), his wife Nicole, and their son James, Genaro Graziano, Alyssa Betrus; Jenna (goddaughter), Karlee (goddaughter), Lauren, and Sophia Ventura; Brittany and Abby Smith, Victoria, Michaela, and Andrew Sandock; Joshua and daughter Harper, and Jordan and Jaron Noga; a multitude of cousins that he always managed to keep straight; his aunt Annette Graziano; and his godchildren, Russell Syrotynski, and Richard Trevisani; extended members of his wife's family; and his cherished friends who he saw or talked to daily, Larry and Star Cracchiolo, Mark and Debbie Calogero, Joe and Chris Saporito, Mark and Linda Taurisano, Rick and Liz Robertello, Sammy Santino, Mark Joseph, Jamie Pullman, Danny Melito and Michelle Noti, Pete and Sue Rubino, Lynn Esposito, a special little buddy, Santino Bumbalo, as well as an endless list of friends who touched his heart. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Michael and Josephine LaBella; paternal grandparents, Philip and Congetta Graziano; aunts and uncles, Rose and Edmund Trevisani, Carmelita and John Syrotynski, and Philip A. Graziano.
The family is grateful to the Utica Police Department and the Utica Fire Department/Rescue #1 for their compassion, respect, and utmost kindness during this untimely and difficult situation. Marie and her children and family members have been blessed with the ultimate support of so many people in many unique ways.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00-6:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Michael's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Monday morning at 11:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where his Mass of Christian Burial and Committal prayers will be offered. "See Ya, Love Ya, Bye."
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 18 to July 19, 2019