|
|
Michael R. Houseknecht 1939 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS - Mr. Michael R. Houseknecht, age 79, met his maker and was reunited with those who went before him when he passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 with his devoted wife by his side.
Born in Buffalo on October 17, 1939, Michael was the son of the late Roy and Leonida (Rouleau) Houseknecht. Raised and educated in Buffalo, he was a graduate of Bishop Timon Catholic High School. He continued his education at multiple institutions including the Rochester Institute of Technology, State University of New York at Buffalo, and Erie County Technical Institute. His course studies focused on Planning Administration, Business and Government, and Administrative Management. A proud veteran, he served his country as a member of the United States Army Reserve. Michael shared a 38-year relationship with Rosemary (Glista) Carole which was blessed when they were wed on Christmas Eve in 2008. They were united by a true bond of love and their passion for each other. Theirs was a relationship of the heart, graced with many great times. Even when they faced life's challenges, they were always steadfast and loyal, and carried each other through.
Michael accepted a position as a Planner with the City of Buffalo Planning Commission and was a respected junior planner. He proceeded to work in various positions of his expertise including City Planner on the City of Toronto Planning Board in Canada; Deputy Administrator with the Department of Urban Renewal and Economic Development in the city of Rochester; Commissioner of Urban and Economic Development in the city of Utica under three mayors; Executive Assistant to Senator James H. Donovan/47th District; Chief of Staff/Director of Legislative Operations for Senator William R. Sears, 47th District New York State Senate; Senior Program Executive for New York State Housing Finance Agency; Senior Vice President for Intergovernmental Relations for New York State Housing Finance Agency/State of New York Mortgage Agency where he worked with Governor Pataki's Counsel, Budget and Legislative Offices, and lastly, he was an Independent Consultant for Government Affairs on numerous levels and operated as Michael R. Houseknecht, LLC. Michael was a political mover, shaker and visionary. His accomplishments were so vast and each community and state level benefited from his intellectual and knowledgeable mindset. Locally he secured major funding for the Sheraton in downtown Utica which was a highlight for this community.
Michael was an extremely happy and fun-loving guy. He was meticulous in appearance and impeccable in his apparel. His energy was boundless and there was no limit to what he could do in a day. Being an avid swimmer, he swam a mile a day. On the political scene and in his personal space, he not only found the time and the stamina to care for his wellbeing, but he would never let a day would go by without checking in with his wife and ending the call with "I love you". Dining out was always an enjoyable time, and when necessary, take-out was fine! He loved Frank Sinatra, and he himself was blessed with a beautiful voice. In his youth, he was an Altar boy and could recite the Mass in Latin. Throughout his life, his family was first and foremost. He honored his parents and especially loved his mom. Michael and Rosemary's shelties and their cat made for a most complete and happy home. He rooted for the New York Yankees, and because of his roots in Buffalo, the Bills ranked #1 for him. He took an interest in political television shows, would read three papers a day: the NY Post, the Daily News, and the Albany Times Union never losing touch with Albany news, as well as sporting events, and old westerns, especially The Rifleman and Gunsmoke. A true renaissance man, Michael was an excellent portrait painter and caricature artist. He could take his feelings about his sweet Rosemary and put them to words in a song which he sang to the end of his life, a sentimental expression of his love, appreciation, and admiration for his wife. Every day he would say that he was grateful to God for his beautiful wife and his political career.
Michael is survived by his cherished wife, Rosemary; his sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Russell Papia; nieces and nephews, Russell Papia, Jeffrey and Maria Papia, and Patrick Papia, Michele and Eric Hillebrand, Gerald "Jed" Hohl and Leslie, Kevin Hohl, and David and Lisa Glista; great-nephews and great-nieces, twin boys, Francis, and Joseph Papia, Nick and Mary Katherine Hillebrand; twins, Vivian, Marilyn and Henry Hohl; Molly Hohl; and Logan, and Sydney Glista; cousins; in-laws, Jerry Hohl, Michael Alberti, Norman and Patsy Glista, and Christine Glista; and loyal and beloved friends, John Boltz, Linda Dillon, the love of the Rosado family, especially Monica, and Steve who Michael loved as a son; his in-laws, Norman and Patsy Glista who have been wonderful; and Rosemary's sister, Chrissie, whose thoughtful phone calls, cards, and notes sustained them throughout Michael's illness. Michael's life has been blessed with a host of magnificent colleagues and friends. He was preceded by his sister, Judith Alberti, a niece Denise Glista and her mother Martha.
The family extends their sincere thanks to Dr. Scott Brehaut for his outstanding compassionate care; primary physician Dr. Gordon Fung who tried diligently to help Michael with his illness when he needed attention. Michael remained home for four years with his wife by his side tending to his every need. The last day of his journey was spent at the Abraham House where he was provided a comfortable and compassionate environment for which Rosemary is so grateful.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. A time of reflection will be offered at 7:00 p.m. by Michael's beloved friend, Linda Dillon, as well as a rendition of his favorite music. Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be made in Michael's memory to the Abraham House online at http://www.theabrahamhouse.org. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Michael's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday morning at 11:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where his Mass of Christian Burial and committal prayers will be offered. Judge Robert F. Julian's thoughts will be streamed, and John Boltz who will be present, and both will be reflecting personal remembrances of Michael's life.
"I love Rosemary, she's my beautiful wife
She's smart, tall, kind, and pretty
And she's funny and witty
With her I'm everything
Without her I'm nothing
I love my Rosemary." - A song he sang to his wife every day.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019