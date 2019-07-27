|
Michael R. Massey 1961 - 2019
BRIDGEWATER - The family of Michael R. Massey are sad to announce his passing on Thursday, July 25, 2019. His mom and dad were at his side at the time of his passing.
Mike was born on June 4, 1961, in Utica, a son of William and Marion (Carney) Massey. Mike lived in Bridgewater his entire life. He was a graduate of Mt. Markham Central School and MVCC. He was employed in many phases of the construction business.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, motor cross, snowmobiling, ATV's, horseshoes and bonfires.
Mike is the father of Michael J. (Melanie Derby) Massey, of Millers Mills; and a daughter, Kaylee Massey, of Bridgewater. He also leaves his three granddaughters, Samantha, Jaycee and Autumn. He also leaves to grieve his mom and dad, Bill and Marion. Michael is also survived by his sisters and brothers, Jeanne and Ramon Zayas, Robert and Barb Gavett, Colleen and Steve D'Ercole, Michele and Chris Stephan and Daniel and Melissa Massey. Mike was the proud uncle of many nieces and nephews, Rosie (also his Godchild) and Rob Stevens, Deanna Zayas, Melissa and Michael Tallman, Michele and Kevin Bumbolo, Ramon (Kate Tanoury) Zayas, Brandon Gavett, Phd, Erica Gavett, Amanda and Branden Messarra, Bryan and Kristen D'Ercole, Caitlin and Marlon Wehling, Alivia, Delaney and Wynne Stephan, Ava, Morgan (also his Godchild) and Hannah and Thomas Massey. Also many aunts and uncles to include, Margaret Gardner, Eva and Claude Davis, Eadie Dennison, Patty and Ray Davis and Raymond and Annamae Massey. He was predeceased by his grandparents, John Carney, Sr., Eva Barriger Perry, George Massey and Esther Hughes; his uncles, John Carney, Jr, James Carney, George Massey and Robert Massey.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Debby Jadhon, Debby Barnes and Roxanne Youker and Charlie Lewis.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., from the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 365 West Main St. in West Winfield and at 10:00 a.m., at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, in Waterville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in the North Brookfield Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Funeral Home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 27 to July 28, 2019