Michael Ryan Clark 1982 - 2019

CASSVILLE - On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Michael R. Clark, a man with a heart so big, a father of three boys, passed away at the age of 36.

Michael was born on December 12, 1982, in New Hartford, NY, to Jane Knoll and Barry Clark. Michael worked in law enforcement for eight years, prior to building a successful logging business from the ground up.

Michael had a deep love for music. His true passion was helping others; there was nothing too big or too small. Michael would do it without any expectation that you would return the favor. But all of that is obsolete compared to his unwavering love for his boys, Brenton (10), Logan (6), Declan (20).

Michael is survived by his wife, Caitlin; his three boys, Brenton, Logan and Declan; his mother, Jane; father, Barry; stepmother, Kathy; sister, Sarah; brother, Jason; and stepsister, Valerie. Michael is also survived by many close family and friends, including his aunt, Linda and uncle, Gerald; cousins, Dan, Joe, Steve, Jeremiah and John; and close friends, Barry Bartle and Ethan Livingston. Michael always saw his friends as family, so there are many people missing their good friend today.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 West Main St., West Winfield. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, we believe Michael would've rather donations go to CABVI (www.CABVI.org) or The Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump (www.PBJUMP.com).

Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 15 to July 16, 2019