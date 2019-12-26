|
Michael S. Ryczek, Sr. 1956 - 2019
UTICA - Michael S. Ryczek Sr., 63, passed away at home, unexpectedly, due to a cardiac condition, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Mike was born in Utica, on May 13, 1956, a son of the late John and Margaret (Young) Ryczek. He was raised and educated in Deerfield and a graduate of Whitesboro High School. He served in the US Navy in the mid 1970's.
Mike was a meat cutter and worked for Price Chopper in Utica for many years. An accomplished musician, he played the accordion and bass and performed with his brothers and dad in the band, John Ryczek and Son's Orchestra, as well as many other Polish bands, in the Utica area and throughout the country.
He is survived by his five children, Michael and Maria Ryczek, Jr., of PA, Tricia Brown, Christopher Ryczek and Nikita and Ryan Brigham, all of Whitesboro and Brandon and Jacqueline Potanski, of WA; grandchildren, Anthony, Annabelle, Justin, Rahlin, Arianna, Aaliyah, Destiny, Cierra, Damien and Cathan; siblings, Fred and Bonnie Ryczek, of Latham, Joseph and Sherry Ryczek, of Albany, Gail and Gerry Schrader, of Yorkville, John and Pat Ryczek, of Deerfield, Robert Ryczek, of Utica, Barbara Powers and Gabe, of Whitesboro and Edward and Evelyn Ryczek, of Utica; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by a sister, Diane Ryczek.
Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., corner of Mohawk St., Utica. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus & Casmir Cemetery. A service with military honors will be held at the conclusion of calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory can be made to the Veterans Outreach Program. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or donate online at www.ucdevelopment.org
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019