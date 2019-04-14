|
|
Michael Steven Pilla 1947 - 2019
CLINTON - Mr. Michael Steven Pilla, age 71, went home to God on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was reunited with those who went before him, when he passed away at Crouse Hospital with his wife by his side. In the days preceding his final moments, his devoted family had gathered in love and support.
Born in the Bronx, NY on April 30, 1947, Michael was the son of the late Leonard and Edith M. (Lawrence) Pilla. He attended Most Holy Trinity High School in Brooklyn, and following graduation, enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served during the Vietnam Era as a Security Policeman where he received the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service, outstanding professional skill and initiative. On July 11, 1970, he married the former Maria Piacenti with whom he shared almost 50 loving and caring years. They journeyed life together and were truly inseparable.
Mike was a principled man of priorities. First and foremost, he had an allegiance to God, family, and country. He was forthright and always tried to do the right thing. When he spoke, family truly wanted to hear what he had to say, and his opinions, as well as his advice, were sought after and respected. He was blessed with a great wit and a subtle humor. He was a wonderful and faithful husband, and an incredible dad who absolutely loved his children, but his role as Poppa was his most cherished.
Mike enjoyed many trips to Florida, but the most memorable was the drive he took to Key West with family. Mike also had an appreciation for riding his Harley alongside family and close friends. He became a capable carpenter and handcrafted many things for his grandchildren that will be treasured for years to come. He loved baseball, and in high school, was chosen to play on an all-city team in NY. He rooted for the Mets, but he came to admire the Boston Red Sox by proxy, because his son-in-law and grandsons are Red Sox fans.
Michael was a communicant of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, and his faith was simple, yet profound.
Michael is survived by his loving wife Maria; his children and their spouses, Mark C. Pilla, Michael L. and Michele Pilla, and Angela and Robert Bernier; his grandchildren, Giavanna Marie Pilla, Michael Joseph Pilla; Anthony Michael Bernier, and Dominic Paul Bernier; and his brother Robert Pilla. He also leaves his niece and nephews, Patricia and Kristian Rouillard, Justin Pilla, and Marc Piacenti who was also his godson; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and a special aunt and uncle, Joseph and Margaret Montanaro. He was predeceased by his brother, Leonard L. Pilla; in-laws, Mark A. Sr. and Angela Piacenti; and brother-in-law, Mark A. Piacenti, Jr.
The family extends sincere thanks to Dr. Fred Talarico and N/P Pat Rosati who were always so kind and considerate; Dr. Ronald Kaye for his compassionate care; Dr. Melinda McMinn for the kindness and compassion expressed to Mike and Maria; the entire staff of Crouse Hospital for their outstanding and commendable care; and Deacon Paul Salamy for his prayers and spiritual solace.
Michael's family will commemorate his life at a private time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Mike's memory to online at https://www.stjude.org. Envelopes will be available at the service. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Michael's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Wednesday at 12:00 noon at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the service. Interment will follow graveside in Calvary Cemetery.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019