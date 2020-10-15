1/1
Michael Szczesniak
1947 - 2020
UTICA/LIVERPOOL, NY - Michael Szczesniak, age 73, peacefully passed on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was the beloved son of Bertha (Rygielski) Szczesniak, the husband of Geraldine "Geri" (Scire) for over 50 years. He was an amazing strong and determined man who lived each day to its fullest, never worrying about tomorrow.
Mike is survived by his wife, Geri; his sons and daughters-in-law, Michael (Lynn) Szczesniak, and Scott (Amy) Szczesniak; and his beloved grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, their families, cousins, wonderful friends and his domestic felines.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 - 6:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Due to current restrictions, we will be operating at a reduced occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Szczesniak family. Michael's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday morning at 10:00 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Committal services with Military Honors conferred by the US Navy will follow with Entombment in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. COVID protocols will be followed at both locations.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
OCT
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery Chapel
OCT
17
Entombment
Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-6714
