Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Michael W. Howard Sr.

Michael W. Howard Sr. Obituary
Michael W. Howard, Sr. 1950 - 2019
UTICA - Michael W. Howard, Sr., 69, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Abraham House in Utica.
He was born on June 11, 1950, in Utica, NY, the son of Robert and Irene (Moore) Howard, Sr. Mike was a 1969 graduate of Whitesboro Central School. On March 23, 1979, in Clinton, he was united in marriage to Rebecca E. Litz. Mike was employed at the State Office Building in Utica as a Stationary Engineer and retired in 2003 after 32 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Whitesboro Post #1113.
Surviving are his wife, Rebecca, Utica; daughters, Shelley and Aaron Stottlar, Ilion and Deborah and Adam Bartron-Howard, Syracuse; son, Michael W. Howard, Jr., Utica; grandson, Dylan Powers; sisters, Janice Loomis, Nancy Caryl, Sue and Paul Towne, Laura and Jack Decker, Mary Beth and Carey Fortman, Judy and Brad Inman and Gerry and Bill Spellman; brothers, Robert and Mary Lou Howard, Jr. and Timothy Howard; and numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mike's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of the Abraham House for their care and compassion.
In keeping with Mike's wishes there will be no public calling hours. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Remembrances in Mike's name may be made to the Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY 13501.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
