|
|
Michael Zick
ENDICOTT - Michael Zick passed into his new life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
Michael was born in Utica, NY. He was the son of August and Marietta. He grew up in Whitesboro, NY, where he attended grade school and played Little League and Babe Ruth League Baseball. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1965. He studied Mathematics at St. Bonaventure University and graduated in 1969. He remained a loyal Bonnie for the rest of his life, attending several men's basketball games with his friend, Dick and college roommate, Dan.
In 1969, he joined IBM in Endicott, NY, as a junior programmer. In 1973, the love his life, Christine agreed to marriage. Their union was blessed with wonderful children, Ben, in 1977 and Sara, in 1979.
In 1974, he earned a Master's Degree from SUNY Binghamton in Computer Systems. At IBM, he held a variety of programming and management jobs during his 24½ years in Endicott. In 1994, his job moved to Poughkeepsie, NY, where he completed the remaining 18 years of his professional life working on CAD/CAM/CAE products for IBM and Dassault Systemes. One of the joys of this time was frequent trips to Paris to visit Dassault Systemes offices and personnel.
Throughout his life he was devoted to area youth. His teaching in his parishes' sacramental programs and coaching soccer at the recreational, travel and high school levels. These experiences provided many rewarding life-time relationships with his players and students and fellow coaches. Throughout his illness, his wife Christine remained a devoted companion and advocate, extending both the quality and quantity of his life.
Michael was a legendary photographer in his own mind. With the invaluable help of Christine, he shot several weddings. Sports photography was his passion.
Michael loved singing with the Downtown Singers and Binghamton University Chorus, running, hiking golf and camping. He ran the Boilermaker Road Race twice with his son, Ben. With his hiking buddy, Dave, he completed the Adirondack 46 High Peaks. He also ventured into New Hampshire for the Presidential Traverse and conquered several neighboring states' high spots but ran out of time before finishing the Finger Lakes Trail.
Michael was predeceased by his father, August; his father and mother-in-law, Chester and Mary; and brother-in-law, Brian.
A fond good-bye to longtime BFFs, John, Dave, Denny, Tom and Patti, Livy and Marty, Jack and Mary, Harry and Jane, Dave and Peg, Bill and Susan, Steve and Sue, Dan and Katie; as well as later life friends, Michelle and Jerry, Bob and Carol, Dawn and Peter, Nicki and Alan, Tom and Toni, Dave and MaryBarb, Bill and Marcy and Bruce and Betsy. You all brought something special to my life. Thank you.
Michael is survived by Christine, his loving wife of 46 years; his son, Benjamin; his daughter, Sara and her husband, Matthew and their daughter, his beloved granddaughter, Lillian; his mother, Marietta; his brother, Tim; and sisters-in-law, Karen and Janet. He is also survived by nephews, Joshua, Matthew and Michael; niece, Andrea; as well as several cousins grandnieces and nephews.
Michael would like to especially thank Dr. Bruce Bowling, Dr. Rahul Seth, Dr. Madhuri Yalalmanchili and Nurse Practitioner Debra Scaffer, for their care and concern, giving him 16 extra months of life for which to be grateful and tidy up. A special shout out to Shelly and the staff at UHS for their care and compassion during the chemotherapy treatments and to the staff and volunteers at Mercy House.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday 11 a.m. at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endicott. The family will receive friends at church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until Mass time at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Mercy House or the Broome County Catholic Charities' Food Pantry.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019