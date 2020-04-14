Home

Michaeline E. Zabinski


1930 - 2020
Michaeline E. Zabinski Obituary
Michaeline E. Zabinski 1930 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Michaeline E. Zabinski, 89, passed away on April 13, 2020 at Sitrin Health Care Center.
She was born on May 1, 1930, in Utica, the daughter of Stanley and Anna (Gawlik) Duda. Michaeline was a 1948 graduate of Utica Free Academy. On June 10, 1951, she married John Zabinski in St. Stanislaus Church, Utica. They enjoyed a blessed union of over 51 years prior to his passing on August 12, 2002. Michaeline was a meat counter associate at Price Chopper, Utica.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Douglas Geers, Fulton; grandchildren, Katherine and Andrew Huey and Alexandra and Mark Goff; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves her companion, Steven Huzarewicz and his family, who welcomed her into their lives with loving and open arms.
Remembrances in Michaeline's name may be made to Clear Path for Veterans, specifically Dogs2Vets, at www.clearpath4veterans.com.
Due to the present health concerns and in keeping with directives from the CDC and National Funeral Directors Association, funeral services will be private for the family. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Relatives and friends are welcome to convey their message of sympathy on the funeral home website, www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Ave., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
