|
|
Michaeline (Mickey) Ford 1939 - 2019
PORT ST. LUCIE - Michaeline (Mickey) Jackewicz Ford, 79, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019.
She was born on June 20, 1939 in Utica, NY, daughter of Mary Dombrowski Jackewicz and Michael Jackewicz. Mickey attended Utica Free Academy and Grace Downs Air Career School, in NYC, going to work as a stewardess for American Airlines. While in NYC, she met her husband, Joseph William Ford; they were married at Utica's Holy Trinity Church on May 25, 1963. Living in Utica, Mickey went to work for New York Telephone Company until retiring. She then moved to Port St. Lucie, FL, spending summers in Old Forge, NY. During retirement, Mickey took up golf, which became her passion.
Mickey is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Karl Ehrensbeck, Glenmont; sister, Connie Tanoury, Campbell, CA; and brother-in-law, William Ford, of Johns Island, SC. Mickey was predeceased by her sister, Josephine; brother, Leo; brother-in-law, Robert Tanoury; sister-in-law, Joan Donnellan; and brother-in-law, John Ford.
In memory of Mickey, those who wish can contribute to .
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Church, Utica, NY on July 19 at 10 a.m.
Arrangements with Kowalczyk Funeral Home, Utica.
Light a candle at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 16 to July 17, 2019