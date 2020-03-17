|
|
Michele Theresa Kraeger 1977 - 2020
MARCY - Michele Theresa Kraeger, 42, daughter, sister, friend, cousin and best aunt ever, left us on Saturday, March 14, 2020, after suffering a major brain aneurysm on March 10, 2020.
She was born on August 14, 1977 in Lowville, the daughter of Michael and Martha (Swayzee) Kraeger, Sr. Early childhood years were spent in Lowville before moving to Poland in 1984. She attended Poland Central School, graduating with the Class of 1996. While there, she participated in basketball, softball and soccer. Soccer was her very favorite sport of all time. After graduation, she attended Morrisville and then was employed at the family practice of Dr. Michael DeJesus in Poland. For the past 19 years, she worked in the Pharmacy Department at Faxton-St. Luke's Hospital, New Hartford. Some of her favorite things to do included baking, scrapbooking, photography, riding motorcycle, gardening, visiting Victorian homes and finding bargains at second hand stores. She could always find a four leaf clover anywhere, no matter how hard everyone else looked, she would just look down and say "well here's one."
She is survived by her parents, Michael and Martha Kraeger, Sr.; two brothers and one sister, Michael T. Kraeger, Jr. and his wife, Mary Carol (Fitch) Kraeger, of Poland and their children, Meghan Lee Dineen (Bryce) and Benjamin; Monica Kraeger Rosado, Utica and her children, Merisa, Mariah, Matia and MaKenzie; Mark Kraeger, Poland and his daughter, Madisyn; great-nephews, Jayden Michael Shepard and Maverick Haze Thomas; and a great-niece, Nevaeh Grace DeAngelo. Michele is also survived by Gwen Guidi, who she thought of as her own little girl; Zack, Katie and Meghan Matyjas (children of John and Lauren), who were the best kids ever to spend time with while babysitting; and her confidant and second mother, Bernadette Scharbach. She also leaves many special friends, too many to mention to chance leaving someone out; and 111 cousins, again too many to mention. Waiting for her in Heaven are Kristin Haver, Russ Humiston and Chris Rickard, to name a few. She was also predeceased by her grandparents, Robert and Dorothy Kraeger and Charles and Marjorie Swayzee; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
The family extends a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at St. Luke's Hospital and Mayah Sanderson from the Center for Donation & Transplant organization in Albany; they are the most compassionate, professional and caring people Michele's family have ever met. Also, special thanks to Richard and Sharon Bennett and their family, Richie, Junell and Danielle, for their non-stop support.
Due to current health concerns services will be deferred and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
A memorial fund will be established at a later time as well.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020