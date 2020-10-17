Michelina A. "Maggie" (LaPolla) Zizzi 1921 - 2020
N. UTICA - Mrs. Michelina A. "Margaret" (LaPolla) Zizzi, age 99, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 with those she loved most in her heart.
Born in Utica on January 7, 1921, Michelina was the daughter of the late Antonio and Filomenia (Rainone) LaPolla. She attended Utica Free Academy and transferred to T.R. Proctor High School where she graduated. On June 2, 1945 she married Vito "Bill" Zizzi with whom she shared 58 years and to whom she was amazingly devoted. She cared for her husband until his passing on August 25, 2003.
During her employment years, Maggie worked, along with her two sisters, as a seamstress at Sturdy Togs, Inc. She subsequently accepted a position at Utica Mutual Insurance Company where she worked as a Claims Processor for 25 years prior to her retirement. Mom was devoted to her family. She took two city buses every day, each way to visit her husband, Bill, in the Masonic Nursing Home for 3 years. She was always there for her family. She loved us all, and it is a large family. She was a good listener, and you could always count on her when you needed someone to talk to.
Mom was a great Italian cook and happiest when able to share her creations. She loved to bring donuts, pastries, and tomato pie when she visited others. For her hobby, she had a miniature shoe collection that was unmatched and these treasures have been passed down to her daughters and special family.
She was a member of St. Mark's Church while residing in North Utica. You knew her devotion to her faith by the way she lived her life. She had two favorite saints, Saint Anthony and Saint Padre Pio to which she called upon for guidance. Faith guided Maggie's life and she held sacred her many religious relics.
Maggie is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth "Liz" and Raymond Dow, and Phyllis and Frank Mezzanini; her grandchildren, Anne Dow, Marie Dow; Paul (Robin) Mezzanini, and the memory of her grandson Daniel Mezzanini who preceded her in 2014; and her great-grandchildren, Ben, Nora, and R.J. She also leaves many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, godchildren, and her in-laws, Peter and Doris Zizzi, and Theresa Porto. She was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Anna LaPolla, Sam LaPolla, Stephen LaPolla, Gilda and Albert Donatelli, Cosmo and Antoinette LaPolla, her infant brother Louis; and her in-laws, Margaret "Mary" Zizzi, Anna and Joseph Peek, Joseph and Faye Zizzi, Cosmo and Ruff Zizzi, and Richard Porto.
The family is grateful to the staffs of the Sedgwick Heights Assisted Living and the Fahey location, both divisions of the Loretto Health & Rehabilitation Center, for their compassionate hearts and excellent care provided to Maggie during her stay.
The family will honor and commemorate Maggie's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Michelina's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Tuesday at noon at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Face masks are required and social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michelina's memory may be considered to The Rescue Mission Food Service of Utica online at https://uticamission.org/programs/food-services/
or by mail to 293 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501; envelopes will also be available at the service. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
During this time of social distancing that we are all experiencing, please take a moment to connect with Maggie's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary. Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
