Michelle A. Williams 1970 - 2020
NEWPORT – Michelle A. Williams, 50, of Main Street, passed away on March 26, 2020 at Albany Medical Center, due to complication from injuries sustained three weeks ago.
Born on February 28, 1970, in Ilion, Michelle was the daughter of Nial and Jeanne (Rose) Williams of Newport. She graduated from West Canada Valley in 1988 and furthered her education at HCCC, where she received an associate degree in Paralegal.
Michelle was previously employed at Blue Cross/Blue Shield for several years. For the past 19 years, she worked at the family business, Precision Polish LLC, Frankfort, where she currently served as Office Manager.
Michelle, affectionately known by her nickname, "Tiger", will be remembered for her infectious laugh and bold personality. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed her Facebook posts as well as trips to the casino. Those who knew Michelle know she loved Rick Springfield and enjoyed her trips to Geneva sitting by the water. She cherished her time with her nieces and nephew.
Survivors besides her father and mother, Nial and Jeanne, include her grandmothers, Charlotte Williams, of Herkimer and Lovetta Rose, of Ilion; two sisters, Laura Camardello and her husband, Todd and Crystal Williams and her fiance, Brad Wilson, all of Newport; her adored nieces and nephew, Shania and Portia Camardello, Emilie and Aidan Monahan and Lisa Perry; her "special girl", who she considered her own, Jordan Murphy; her companion, James Murphy; a special friend, Kristine Surace Augustine, of Watertown; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Michelle was predeceased by her grandfathers, Nial Williams, Sr. and Raymond Rose.
Services will be private for her immediate family with interment in Newport Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Online tributes may be shared with the Williams family at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Amazing Gracie's Gift Foundation; contributions can be made online through their website or by mail, P. O. Box 134, Mohawk, NY 13407.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020