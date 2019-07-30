|
Michelle (Perry) Gustafson 1962 - 2019
SOUTH CAROLINA/UTICA - Michelle A. (Perry) Gustafson, 57, of South Carolina, passed away at her family home on Sunday, July 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after a battle with cancer.
Michelle was born in New Hartford on January 19, 1962, the daughter of Lorna (Drury) Perry and the late Raymond Perry. She was a 1980 graduate of Notre Dame High School and a 1982 graduate of Cobleskill College. At Our Lady of the Rosary Church, on December 31, 1992, Michelle was united in marriage to Carl S. Gustafson. For many years, she was employed with the Horry County School System in South Carolina. In her spare time, Michelle enjoyed art and poetry.
Michelle is survived by her husband, Carl; mother, Lorna Perry, of Utica; two sons, Perry C. Gustafson, of SC and Shamon C. Gustafson, of TX; one sister, Kim Perry, of New Hartford; one brother, Jon Perry and his wife, Dianne, of Utica; two nieces, Danine Perry and Keaton Perry, both of Utica; a special cousin, Judy Constantine, of Utica; mother-in-law, Raye B. Marlowe, SC and in-laws, Dawn Skinner Hamlet, of SC, David Gustafson, of SC and John Gustafson, of TX. She is also survived by four grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Raymond; sister, Nadine; maternal grandparents, Mary and Earl Drury; paternal grandparents, Oliver and Mary Perry; father-in-law, Jack B. Frost; and grandparents-in-law, Jean and Carl Beresky.
Michelle's funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:00, at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, New Hartford. Burial will be in West Schuyler Cemetery. Calling hours for Michelle will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 4-7, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica.
Those so wishing, may make donations to Duke University Adult Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic in Michelle's memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. David Rizzieri and the nurses on 9200 of Duke University Hospital and Dr. Sheila Lemke, for all the loving care given to Michelle.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 30 to July 31, 2019