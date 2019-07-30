The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
1517 Whitesboro St
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Gustafson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle (Perry) Gustafson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle (Perry) Gustafson Obituary
Michelle (Perry) Gustafson 1962 - 2019
SOUTH CAROLINA/UTICA - Michelle A. (Perry) Gustafson, 57, of South Carolina, passed away at her family home on Sunday, July 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after a battle with cancer.
Michelle was born in New Hartford on January 19, 1962, the daughter of Lorna (Drury) Perry and the late Raymond Perry. She was a 1980 graduate of Notre Dame High School and a 1982 graduate of Cobleskill College. At Our Lady of the Rosary Church, on December 31, 1992, Michelle was united in marriage to Carl S. Gustafson. For many years, she was employed with the Horry County School System in South Carolina. In her spare time, Michelle enjoyed art and poetry.
Michelle is survived by her husband, Carl; mother, Lorna Perry, of Utica; two sons, Perry C. Gustafson, of SC and Shamon C. Gustafson, of TX; one sister, Kim Perry, of New Hartford; one brother, Jon Perry and his wife, Dianne, of Utica; two nieces, Danine Perry and Keaton Perry, both of Utica; a special cousin, Judy Constantine, of Utica; mother-in-law, Raye B. Marlowe, SC and in-laws, Dawn Skinner Hamlet, of SC, David Gustafson, of SC and John Gustafson, of TX. She is also survived by four grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Raymond; sister, Nadine; maternal grandparents, Mary and Earl Drury; paternal grandparents, Oliver and Mary Perry; father-in-law, Jack B. Frost; and grandparents-in-law, Jean and Carl Beresky.
Michelle's funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:00, at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, New Hartford. Burial will be in West Schuyler Cemetery. Calling hours for Michelle will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 4-7, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica.
Those so wishing, may make donations to Duke University Adult Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic in Michelle's memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. David Rizzieri and the nurses on 9200 of Duke University Hospital and Dr. Sheila Lemke, for all the loving care given to Michelle.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintz Funeral Service Inc
Download Now