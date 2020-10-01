Michelle L. Bintliff 1982 - 2020
SAUQUOIT/CONOVER, NC - Michelle L. Bintliff, 38, passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2020 in Conover, NC.
She was born on March 29, 1982, in Utica, a daughter of Lawrence Bintliff and Penny Roberts Kubik. Michelle was a 2000 graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School and was currently employed at the Target Distribution Center, Conover, NC. Prior to moving to Conover, she was employed by HMI, Clayville.
Michelle loved her pet cats and dogs and also enjoyed the outdoors, especially the times spent camping and hiking.
She is survived by her mother, Penny Kubik; her brother, Bruce Bintliff; and her sister, Abigayle Kubik, all of Sauquoit, her father, Lawrence Bintliff, of New Jersey; her uncle, Dennis and Jill Roberts; her aunt, Stefanie Roberts; her great aunts and uncles, Ed and Cindy Horning, Debra Roberts and Duayne and Patricia Roberts; as well as many cousins.
She was predeceased by her uncle, Allan Roberts; and her grandparents, Charles and Elizabeth Roberts.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, October 3 from 2-5 at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit, with a prayer service following at 5.
In accordance with the guidelines of the CDC and New York State Department of Health, contact tracing will be in effect and masks will be required.
To view Michelle's online memorial, please go towww.smith-funeralhome.com
