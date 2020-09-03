Michelle M. Desgrosiellier 1968 - 2020
VERONA, NY - Michelle M. Desgrosiellier, 52, of New York Mills, lost her long battle with cancer and passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020. She was surrounded by loving family and friends.
Michelle was born in Rome, NY, on May 25, 1968, to Carol Sexton and George Desgrosiellier, Sr. She was employed at Oneida Limited, worked as a cable installer in Virginia and most recently, was a Store Manager at Dollar General.
Michelle was very outgoing and always loved a good party, being with people, boating, snowmobiling and four-wheeling. She enjoyed travel, especially to the Dominican Republic, Las Vegas and "The River."
Michelle is survived by her boyfriend, Joey Riopel; former husband and friend, Roby Tebo; parents, Carol Sexton and George "Daddy" and Eileen Desgrosiellier; grandparents, John L. and Helen Totzeck; children, David "Favorite Son" Tennant (Sierra Roman), Sarah "Luvies" Tennant and Rochelle "Beautiful Belle" Tebo (Michael Arbes); grandchildren, Coby, Aubriella and Michael; sister, Reneé "Sissy" Kelly; brother, George "Brother" Desgrosiellier, Jr.; sister-in-law, Alesia "Little Mamas"; sister, Nicole "Kid" Mastro; brother-in-law, Nate "Lil Bro"; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Michelle was predeceased by her grandparents, Ralph and Clara Sexton and Joseph and Hazel Desgrosiellier; and brother-in-law, Sam Kelly.
Michelle received excellent care at Roswell Park Cancer Center with Dr. Ajay Abad and Dr. Robert Fenstermaker. Their treatment and guidance provided Michelle with invaluable time spent with family and friends.
Special thanks to Dr. Matthew Siegenthaler, Dr. Jim Vanderhoof, John Hawkins, Faith Rautenstrauch, Julie and Paula from Hospice and all who supported Michelle and her family during this difficult time.
Calling hours will be held at Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, on Friday, September 4th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, 5652 E. Main St., Verona, on Saturday, September 5th, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro, NY.
At both the visitation and the funeral, social distancing, registration for contact tracing and a mask covering your nose and mouth will be required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Grace House, 2315 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210. www.graceguesthouse.org
Rest in Peace, Michelle. Later!
To view Michelle's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com
