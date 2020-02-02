|
|
Mrs. Mildred A. Rokeach 1916 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Mildred "Millie" Rokeach, 103, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the Mohawk Vallley Health System Rehab and Nursing Home, Town of New Hartford, following a brief illness.
Millie was born on December 25, 1916, in Harrisburg, PA, the daughter of the late Charles and Anna Schaenick Robbins. She was a graduate of Penn State University, Class of 1938 and continued her education in Utica College and then Cortland, where she earned a Master's in Education. Following her Master's, she continued to earn credits towards a Phd. On July 1, 1939, Millie married Irving S. Rokeach, in PA. Mr. Rokeach passed away December 6, 1988.
A lifelong educator, she was a teacher at and later the director of the Pre-School program at the Jewish Community Center of Utica. Millie contributed to the Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement at SUNY Poly and she also taught adult education at MVCC. In her later years, Millie went back to school for reading so she could tutor inner city children.
She was a member of Temple Beth EL, member and Past President of Sisterhood and Temple Beth El's sisterhood study group, which was featured in a write up in the New York Times. She was a life member and Past President of Hadassah. Millie was an avid reader who enjoyed writing songs and poems. She took pleasure in always hand writing all of her letters and messages to family and friends.
Millie is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Sharon and Leo Orkin, of South Easton, MA and Delray Beach, FL and Joyce The Voice, of Belmont, MA; her son, Louis Rokeach, of Utica; her grandchildren and their spouses, Jonathan and Ellen Orkin, of Canton, MA and David and Alison Orkin, of Manhattan Beach, CA; her great-grandchildren, Emily, Abigail, Sophie and Isabelle; her sister-in-law, Elaine Rabinowitz, of Bethany Beach, DE. She also leaves her special friends whom she was dear to, Mundy Shapiro, Roz Fisher, Andi Dinerstein and Mark Blumberg. Millie was predeceased by her sister, Ruth Robbins; and her brother, Harold Rabinowitz.
Mrs. Rokeach's graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020, in Temple Beth El Cemetery, Wood Road, with Cantor Kal Socolof, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Irving. Shiva will be held privately by the family.
Contributions, in Millie's memory, may be offered to the Temple Beth El Irving Rokeach Torah Fund, 2710 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13502. .
Her and Her family's care have been entrusted to Jacobson-Pizer Funeral Chapel.(315)797-9121.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020