Mildred Cecelia Keough 1937 - 2019
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL - Mildred Cecelia Keough, 81, of St. Augustine, passed away June 22, 2019, at Moultrie Creek Nursing and Rehab.
She was born in Utica, NY, and had resided here most of her life before moving to St. Augustine six years ago. She had worked as a credit manager in the medical field until her retirement. She was of the Catholic faith. She was a member of St. Joseph/St. Patrick's Church in Utica and sang there in the choir. Mildred loved her family. She also enjoyed music very much and was a talented singer. She was proud to belong to Sigma Chi Alpha, a sorority group which she enjoyed for many years.
She is survived by two children, Daniel Rizzo (Cindy), Utica, and Kathleen Summa (Chuck), St. Augustine; two sisters, Joan Evans, San Diego, CA, and Hildegard Keough; and grandchildren, Alexander Seeley, Sarah Rizzo and Michael Summa. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews that were very special to her.
Private services are planned. St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 30 to July 1, 2019