Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-6714
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred LeBaron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred F. (Seminaro) LeBaron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred F. (Seminaro) LeBaron Obituary
Mildred F. (Seminaro) LeBaron 1923 - 2019
UTICA – Born in Utica on November 13, 1923 to the late Gaetano and Theresa (Bumbalo) Seminaro, Mrs. Mildred F. (Seminaro) LeBaron was reunited with her parents in heaven on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Blessed to have lived 95 years, Mildred passed away at the Presbyterian Home for CNY, Inc. with the love of her family.
She was an avid golfer and her passion for the sport was evident when she was presented with the Utica College Championship trophy.
She had an admiration for Father Arthur Krawczenko which led her to worship at Sacred Heart and St. Mary's Church.
Her family asks that you respect their privacy as they honor her life at their convenience. Her loved ones put their trust in the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. to carry out Mildred's wishes.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eannace Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -