Mildred F. (Seminaro) LeBaron 1923 - 2019
UTICA – Born in Utica on November 13, 1923 to the late Gaetano and Theresa (Bumbalo) Seminaro, Mrs. Mildred F. (Seminaro) LeBaron was reunited with her parents in heaven on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Blessed to have lived 95 years, Mildred passed away at the Presbyterian Home for CNY, Inc. with the love of her family.
She was an avid golfer and her passion for the sport was evident when she was presented with the Utica College Championship trophy.
She had an admiration for Father Arthur Krawczenko which led her to worship at Sacred Heart and St. Mary's Church.
Her family asks that you respect their privacy as they honor her life at their convenience. Her loved ones put their trust in the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. to carry out Mildred's wishes.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019