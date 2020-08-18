1/1
Mildred "Millie" Neslin
1921 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Mildred "Millie" Neslin, of New Hartford, NY and formerly of Schenectady, NY, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 from natural causes. She was 99 years old.
Mildred was a graduate of the University of Washington at Seattle with a degree in Home Economics and was a member of Phi Sigma Sigma Sorority while at the university. She was the daughter of Sam and Berta Goldberg and was born in Portland, OR in 1921. A homemaker, she was married to the late Milan A. Neslin who predeceased her in 1973; she was also predeceased by an infant daughter, Berta Rae Neslin; and a sister, Elaine Stevens.
She was a member of Congregation Gates of Heaven Synagogue, Schenectady, for many years and was a former president of the Temple Sisterhood and Coordinator of the Temple Donor Dinners. She was a life member of Hadassah.
Mildred is survived by two sons, Stuart (Barbara) Neslin, of Rome and Georgia and Dr. Norman (Ellie) Neslin, of New Hartford, NY. She is also survived by four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service, Kaddish and burial took place at Congregation Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Schenectady, NY.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Clarebridge Dementia Unit, Clinton, NY, for the loving care extended to Millie during her years there.
Contributions in Mildred's memory may be made to the Temple Gates of Heaven Cemetery Fund, c/o Temple Gates of Heaven, 852 Ashmore Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12309.
To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Sons Funeral Home South Chapel - Rome
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
706-234-5302
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Millie always had a smile for everyone she came in contact with at ClareBridge. I will miss our walks down the hallways and sitting on the couch with Millie when she wanted something to be with her. I miss her terribly yet I know she is resting peacefully. My thoughts are with you all.
Laurie Galley
Acquaintance
August 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Karen Nix
Coworker
