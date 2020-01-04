|
Mildred R. Currier 1924 - 2020
CEDAR LAKE - Mildred R. Currier, 95, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Presbyterian Homes for CNY.
Mildred was born on October 18, 1924, in Herkimer, the daughter of Clarence and Rose (St. Mary) Currier and was educated in West Winfield Central Schools. Mildred was employed in the food service department in West Winfield Schools and retired from St. Luke's Memorial Hospital. She also enjoyed catering as a hobby and was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church.
Mildred enjoyed cooking, baking and tending to her gardens; and was proud of caring for her lawn and property. She was very independent but family was everything to Mildred and she prided herself in taking great care of them. Living her life on her father's family farm, which was then passed on to her brothers and then her nephews, meant the world to her. It also meant she could keep a watchful eye on all of them.
Surviving is her sister, Marion Dugan, Cedar Lake; and brother, Paul Currier, Cedar Lake; sister-in-law, Gladys Currier; many dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Franklin (Vivian) Currier and Clarence "Chub" Currier; sister, Lillian (Charles) Treen; brother-in-law, Sonny Dugan; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Currier.
Mildred's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at the St. Luke's Memorial Hospital. A special thanks to the individuals within the family, as well as neighbors and friends who always lent a helping hand.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday, from 5-7 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 W. Main St., West Winfield. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, at 11 a.m., from St. Joseph the Worker Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in the spring in the Parish Cemetery.
Remembrances in Mildred's name can be made to the Cedarville Fire Department and/or the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020