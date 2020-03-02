|
Milton G. Tuttle 1937 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - With deepest sorrow and profound sadness, we announce the passing of loving husband, cherished father, adored grandfather and dear great-grandfather, Milton Grant Tuttle. After reaching the age of 82, he left us on Friday, February 28, 2020, while peacefully surrounded by what he valued most, the comfort of his family.
Milton was born on November 9, 1937, son of Emalena Jones Tuttle and Grant Edwin Tuttle, of Paris Station, NY. After the early passing of his parents, Milton was raised by his trusted and respected brother, Robert and his wife, Phyllis Tuttle. Milton was predeceased by siblings, Elizabeth Tuttle McAllister, Robert Tuttle, Marilyn Tuttle Bartlett and is survived by his sister, Ann Tuttle Brennan; and several nieces and nephews.
He leaves behind his devoted wife of 34 years, Ruth Tuttle, of New York Mills. Milton was a dedicated father first and foremost, of his six children; Jodi Tuttle, Tammy (Thomas Morgan), Grant Tuttle (Peggy), Paul Tuttle, Jan Tuttle and Heather (Brook Knodel). He will be lovingly remembered by ten grandchildren, Chelsea (Mike Haven), Keith Morgan, Jamie Tuttle (John Dreimiller), Jessica Tuttle, Trevor Morgan, Baylea Tuttle, Bryce Tuttle, Sage Tuttle, Benton Knodel and Mary Elizabeth Knodel; and his three great-grandchildren, Michael Haven, Lucy Haven and Ella Dreimiller. Milton's faithful friend and brother-in-law, Robert Kuhn (Margaret and Will) always put a smile on his face.
Answering to many names (Dad, Milt, Pop, Gramps, Pa, Lad, Young Man, Big Pa & Uncle Milt), Milton seamlessly taught his children to be respectful and hold honesty as a virtue. With a strong sense of humor and kindness he was a source of strength to not only his family, but those that knew and admired him. Strong patriarch, good friend and a man of integrity, Milton was nothing shy of a godsend to his family and friends.
His marriage to Ruth Tuttle was an example of the highest love built on trust and friendship. Without question, Milton and Ruth were partners, relying on each other for true strength and companionship until the end. They shared many common interests including their love for the NY Yankees, antiques and the simple pleasures of a car ride in the country.
Born a Tuttle, farming was in Milton's blood. He was designed with the strength to bail hay on the hottest of summer's days, the patience to watch over his crops, the gentleness to care for his livestock, all while teaching his children the true meaning of a days hard work. Beyond being the provider for his children, Milton was an active community member volunteering as a firefighter in Paris Hill, NY, serving as President of the School Board for Sauquoit Valley Central Schools and as a member of The Freemasons. He was a man of strong faith and an active member of the Three Steeples United, Pairs, NY. Milton led by example and was always the biggest encourager of his children.
To be loved by Milt was to be loved by his whole self. His support and care was never questioned as he walked alongside of his children as they became adults, parents and later grandparents. Although impossible to duplicate his greatness as a father, he will remain a model of virtue for his family.
He will forever be remembered for his loving embrace, kind eyes, sense of humor, infectious laugh, sentimental heart and unconditional love for his family. His fierce devotion to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was best expressed by Milton in his final days, when he simply stated he has everything he ever wanted because he had his family.
A private service will be held for Milton's immediate family in celebration of his life.
Please consider making a donation in Milton's name to Three Steeples United, Paris, NY or The Paris Hill Fire Department, Sauquoit, NY.
To view Milt's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020