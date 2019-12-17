|
|
Milton R. Schram 1929 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD – Milton R. Schram, 90, a lifelong resident of Westmoreland, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
He was born on the family farm in Westmoreland on November 15, 1929, a son of the late Fred and Ruth (Kitchen) Schram. He retired from the NYS DOT Canal System after many years as a heavy equipment operator. Milton was a farmer at heart and loved tending to the cows and harvesting the crops. He was a longtime fan of SU Basketball and looked forward to his trips to the casino. Milt enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, most of all.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Jean Schram, of Westmoreland; his two beloved grandchildren, Hannah and Mitchell Schram; his sister, Shirley Dykstra, of Whitestown; many nieces and nephews; and a long time friend, Warren Howlett. He was predeceased by his longtime companion, Shirlee Thieme; brother, Lyle Schram; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Doris and Ed Weston and Trudi Tracy.
In keeping with Milt's wishes, there will be no public services.
Please consider donations in Milton's memory to the Humane Society of your choice.
Owenspavlotrogers.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019