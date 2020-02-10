Home

Minerva Ann (Camp) Davis

Minerva Ann (Camp) Davis Obituary
Minerva Ann (Camp) Davis 1946 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD- Minerva Ann (Camp) Davis, age 73, fell asleep in death on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 with her loving daughter April by her side.
As a dedicated member of Jehovah's Witnesses, Minerva's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation which will be held Thursday from 2:00-2:45 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 585 Trenton Road, Deerfield. Her funeral service will follow at 3:00.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
