|
|
Minnie C. (Baptiste) Ciccarelli 1927 - 2019
UTICA/FAIRPORT, NY- Mrs. Minnie C. (Baptiste) Ciccarelli, age 91, was reunited with those who went before her when she passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Fairport Baptist Home with those she loved most in her heart.
Born in Rome, NY on November 20, 1927, Minnie was the daughter of the late Henry and Josephine (Falvo) Baptiste. She was raised locally and received her education in Rome schools. On October 11, 1952 she married Albert Ciccarelli, Sr. with whom she shared 53 years prior to his passing on April 2, 2006. They had a mutually loving relationship, and as their marriage grew, so did their common desires to travel to be with family.
Minnie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She maintained her home and met her family's needs with loving attention. During her younger years, she was offered a great opportunity to manage the East Utica Coin-Operated Laundromat on South Street. She also completed laundry for families, a service she began before it was widely available. She had a hard work ethic, and she planned her days and stood her ground. She occupied her time in a useful way which was so rewarding to her. She set her goals and was very determined to achieve them. Minnie was straightforward, and she was honest, almost to a fault. Her caring nature extended to others as she knitted hundreds of hats which were donated to various churches, schools, and the Golisano Children's Hospital. She was a member of the Whitestown American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years. She honored all the holy days and celebrated all the holidays, decorating her house with season-themed flair. Minnie even made a costume to wear for "Trick-or-Treat" on Halloween. She shared her recipes and a collection of her mom's favorites with her daughters. She was a great baker and her recipes will live on for future generations to enjoy. During her spare time, Minnie played Bingo, completed puzzles, made runs to Wegmans and Walmart, and participated in field trips with friends from Fairport Baptist Home. Minnie was faithful to her Catholic creed which was the rock she stood upon. She was a longtime member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where she volunteered her time at the annual festival. Lent was a sacred season of reflection in Minnie's life as well as a time of repentance and a new beginning through the Resurrection of Christ.
Minnie is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and David Wiener, and Paula and Scott Richardson. She held close to her heart the memory of her son Albert "Albie" Ciccarelli, Jr. who passed away on January 15, 1995. She also leaves her grandchildren, Brandi Amlott and Jess Drone; her many nieces and nephews, especially acknowledging her niece and goddaughter Carol Putrello, and nephew Joe "Carl" Ciccarelli who both saw to their aunt Minnie's needs while she resided in Utica; great-nieces and great-nephews; in-laws, Caroline Baptiste, and Carl J. Ciccarelli; longtime neighbors and friends, Angela Obernesser and her family; and Trudy Szczesniak whom were a great support to Minnie during her life. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Francis and Delores Baptiste, Fred and Grace Baptiste, Joseph and Carrie Baptiste, and William and Rose Baptiste; sister and brother-in-law, Catherine "Katie" and Maurice "Mickey" Consilio; and in-laws, Victor and first wife Mary Ciccarelli and second wife Congetta Ciccarelli, Anthony and Antoinette Ciccarelli, John F. and Josephine Ciccarelli, Loretta and Joseph Toro, Alexander and Theresa Ciccarelli, Rose and Frank Costello, Victoria and Walter MacMaster, and Ialean Ciccarelli.
The family sends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Fairport Baptist Home and Lifetime Care Hospice who made Minnie feel like a part of their family. They catered to her specific needs and encouraged her to enjoy each day while maintaining her independence.
Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 2:00-4:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Minnie's memory may make a donation to Fairport Baptist Home online at https://fairportbaptisthomes.org or Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. online at https://hospicecareinc.org. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Minnie's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Monday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019