Minnie G. Kallas
1925 - 2020
CLIFTON - Minnie Concetta Giannotti Kallas, 94, of Clifton, VA, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with her daughters by her side.
Mrs. Kallas was born in Rome, NY, on December 2, 1925, daughter of the late Batiste and Concetta (Griffo) Giannotti. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1944 and held a variety of jobs in Rome, including at White's Dry Cleaners and the Capitol Theater. While working as a secretary at Griffiss Air Force Base, she met the love of her life, Louis P. Kallas. He passed away in 1997.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mrs. Kallas was devoted to her family. Her home was always filled with family and friends, delicious food and love. She had numerous interests and hobbies, including gardening, bowling and golfing, but her favorite hobby was dancing with Lou!
Mrs. Kallas is survived by daughters, Anmarie Kallas, Clifton, VA and Luanne Kallas-Bruton (Garry), Ft. Worth, TX; five grandchildren, Bethany Hagen-Templin (Dane), Lauryn Enrico (Michael), John Louis, Stephanie and Ford Bruton; two great-grandchildren, Hartley and Everett; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sister, Mary Cortese (Dominick); brother, Nicholas Giannotti; brother, Dominick (Coke) Giannotti (Peggy); and brother, Salvatore (Sam) Giannotti (Rose).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, with the Rev. Paul F. Angelicchio officiating. Friends may call at the Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home, Inc., 7751 Merrick Rd., on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. Anyone who wishes to attend is asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 1427 Champlin Ave., Utica.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital online using memorial ID 12066652 or Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.njbushfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Nicholas J Bush Funeral Home Inc
JUL
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas J Bush Funeral Home Inc
7751 Merrick Rd
Rome, NY 13440
(315) 337-2950
