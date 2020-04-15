|
Minnie Nelson 1930 - 2020
UTICA - Minnie Nelson, 89, of Utica, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Pines at Utica Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.
She was born on May 27, 1930, in Frankfort, a daughter of the late Harry and Gladys Eychner Nelson. Minnie attended Kemble School and graduated from Proctor High School. Minnie worked as a clerk typist for 30 years at the Oneida County Office Building, Utica and retired in 1991. She loved to travel, with her friends, especially to Cape Cod and Florida.
She is survived by her lifelong friend, Patrick Palmer; special friends, Rosemary and Nick Pezzulo and Virginia Korber; and many nieces and nephews. Minnie was predeceased by her siblings, Harry and Arleigh Nelson and Leita Marriott; and special friend, Anthony Santos.
Due to the current health concerns from the Coronavirus, the family's service will be private. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
Please consider the Stevens-Swan Humane Society in memory of Minnie.
Please leave online memories of Minnie at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020