Mona (Mary Jane Motto) Robson 1948 - 2019
NEW YORK CITY - Mona Robson, née Mary Jane Motto, age 71, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019, with family at her side, at The Block Hospice, the Bronx.
She was born on April 24, 1948 in Utica, NY and was the daughter of the late Rocco and Mary Motto. She attended Whitesboro and St. Francis High Schools and then moved to Manhattan. Mona was a writer, an artist, an actress and a stage assistant.
A private Commemoration of Mona's life for family and friends was held in Manhattan on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Donation suggestions can be found at monarobson.com. You are invited to leave a message or an anecdote about Mona online at [email protected]
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019