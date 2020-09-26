Monica C. Kachnikiewicz 1950 - 2020
UTICA - Monica C. Kachnikiewicz, 69, passed away peacefully on September 18th, in Forestport, NY, a very special and endearing place for her.
Monica will forever be remembered as being a caregiver. She was an extremely selfless and generous person who had unconditional love for the people in her life.
Monica enjoyed the simple pleasures in life; most importantly chatting and spending time with her life-long friends and family.
She will be greatly missed by those who were fortunate enough to have her in their lives.
Monica is survived by her brother, Joe (Audrey) Strutynski; nieces and nephews, Jake (Kristina) Strutynski, Katherine (Douglas) Piacentini and their children Maggie and Thomas, Jeffrey (Alex Roche) Strutysnki; cousins, Joe Kalinowski, Mary Pike, Jeannette (Mark) Kelly, Donna (John) Diehl and their daughter, Emma, Stephen and Andrew Strutysnki, and all of her close friends dear to her heart. She was predeceased by her loving mother, "Maggie."
In keeping with Monica's wishes, funeral services will be private for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
.