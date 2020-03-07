|
Monica G. Zabinski 1940 - 2020
UTICA - Monica G. Zabinski, 79, affectionately known to her family as Aunt Mona, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare with her loving family by her side.
Monica was born in Utica on December 2, 1940, the daughter of Earl and Florence (Hoffman) Zabinski and received her education in Utica schools. For many years, until her retirement, Monica was employed with Utica Mutual Insurance Company, New Hartford. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and ceramics and she was of the Lutheran faith.
Ms. Zabinski is survived by her nephew, Ralph Neri; her niece, Renee Neri and her fiancé, Michael Teti; great-nephews and nieces, Michael Lackey and Vanessa DiMartin, Richard and Sarah Neri, Carmella Neri and Gianna Neri; and a great-great-nephew and niece, Daniel Neri and Lana Neri; as well as several cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Marilyn Neri; and nephew, Richard Neri.
In keeping with Monica's wishes, there are no calling hours and services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Online messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020