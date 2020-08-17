Morganna Ellen Coleman Garbera 1941 - 2020

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY - Morganna Ellen Coleman Garbera passed away on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, at the age of 79.

She was born in Cooperstown, on February 16th, 1941, to Charles Coleman and his wife, Anita Coleman (née Morgan) and was the youngest of their five children. She married Michael Harold Garbera, Jr. on February 15th, 1958 at St. Mary's "Our Lady of the Lake" Roman Catholic Church, Cooperstown, NY and spent the next 60 years together in their home in the hamlet of South Columbia, NY, where they raised five children and which would become the setting for many shared memories that her family will always hold dear.

She always considered her children and grandchildren to be the greatest joys in her life. A practitioner of tough love who was not afraid to carry a big stick (or a threatening broom) when necessary, she was also far more likely to protect her children at every turn, no matter their flaws or failings. If you were her child, you knew that not only would she always be your biggest fan, but that she would be there even if she was your only fan. It was this unconditional love that underpinned all family holidays together, special occasions when she could be reunited with those she most loved and cherished and which now, with her passing, will always seem a bit emptier and incomplete.

A great cook and avid baker, she would always prepare far more food than required, though no one ever really complained. She grew adept at many different cuisines, from the corned beef and cabbage of her Irish heritage to the many Polish delicacies she learned to prepare after her marriage, including pierogies, golumpki and kruschicki, which we will all miss dearly. Even everyday foods like spaghetti or grilled cheese would often taste better if made in her kitchen and her canned pickles were loved by the whole family. We will never again hear the words "strawberry" and "rhubarb" without thinking of Morganna or the delicious jams and pies that she would create with them.

She loved children all her life and spent over 21 years as a Child Associate in the Richfield Springs Central School District's Primary Project Program. She loved helping children and building relationships with them and her years working at the school provided her with happy memories that she always treasured and lasting friendships that she formed with the teachers and staff.

We will be reminded of her and feel her loss in any number of ways, from the loss of her conversation over morning and afternoon cups of coffee, to empty mailboxes that no longer contain her many holiday and birthday cards written in her beautiful handwriting and warm style. We will think of her when we hang our ornaments at Christmas, many of which she gifted to us and which, when taken together, chronicle our changing lives and life milestones as seen through her loving and watching eyes. We will think of her when we gather to play board games after holiday dinners and the loss of her laughter makes the festivities a little quieter and when we watch movies and her presence is noticeably absent beside us on the couch. We will even miss her stubbornness and the simmering silences that would often follow when her ire was roused. We will miss her wonderful sense of humor and her sarcastic wit. We will miss all the things that made her who she was and who she was to us. But most of all, we will miss the love she always gave, the warmth of her hugs and the sound of her voice.

A collector of angel figurines, she always felt an affinity for angels, whom she believed guided and watched over us. We will always like to imagine that she is now alongside them, though maybe in her own uniquely devilish way, looking down on her family and continuing to protect and guide us in death as she did in life.

She is survived by her husband, Michael, with whom she celebrated her 62nd anniversary in February; her sisters-in-law, Delores Coleman (née Snyder), of Cooperstown and Mary Jane Coretti (née Garbera), of Jacksonville, FL; her daughter, Brenda Babcock and her husband, Rodger Babcock, of Jacksonville, FL; her son, Michael Garbera, III and his fiancée, Bianca Kessler, of Richfield Springs; her son, Gregory Garbera and his wife, Ramona Garbera, of Phoenix, AZ; her daughter, Lisa Vanwinkler and her husband, Mitchell Vanwinkler, of Richfield Springs, with whom she lived these past three years; and her son, Chad Garbera and his wife, Farzaneh Samie, of South Glastonbury, CT. She is survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, including, Shannon Babcock and her children, Jace and Janae, of Jacksonville, FL, Jessica Ibarra (née Babcock) and her daughter, Cecilia, of Jacksonville, FL, Michael S. Garbera, of Port Jervis, Gregory J. Garbera and his children, Aria and Gavin, of Mesa, AZ, Matthew Garbera and his sons, Jaden, Christian and Jordan, of Glendale, AZ, Tia Vanwinkler, of Utica, Taylor Vanwinkler, of Denver, CO and Armaan and Aidan Garbera, of South Glastonbury, CT.

She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Coleman; her brother, Roger Coleman and his wife, Carol; her sister, Josephine Taugher (née Coleman) and her husband, Stuart; and her sister, Jane Reich (née Coleman) and her husband, Robert.

A memorial service will be set at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Richfield Springs Central School for the "Ganna's Sweet Treats Fund". This fund will honor Ganna's legacy of bringing joy to children through simple acts of kindness such as providing them with the occasional sweet treat to brighten their day.

Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.



