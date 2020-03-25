|
|
Muriel Georgiana Burnham 1924 - 2020
NORTH BROOKFIELD, NY - Muriel Georgiana Burnham, 95, a life-long resident of North Brookfield, NY, passed away, peacefully in her sleep at her home, on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Born on December 24, 1924, Muriel was the daughter of Albert L. and Alice C. (Thayer) Ramsdell. A 1942 graduate of Waterville High School, she assisted her father in the family's country store and post office in North Brookfield and upon her father's death served as Acting US Postmaster for North Brookfield from 1959 to 1960. She went on to pursue a career as Postal Clerk and Mail Carrier with the US Postal Service at Waterville, NY, retiring in 1994. In 1945, while working at the Waterville Knitting Mill, she met, and in September 1946, married the love of her life, Ralph J. Burnham. Until his death on November 7, 2002, they shared their deep love of music, dance, travel, friends and family.
Muriel is survived by two sons and a daughter, Wayne and Victoria (Telech) Burnham, of Carlisle, PA, Barry and Constance (Palmer) Burnham, of Rome, NY and Susan (Burnham) and Randal Clair, of Oriskany Falls, NY; the special loves of her life - her nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and two siblings, Warren and Genevieve Ramsdell, of Poolville, NY and Phyllis (Ramsdell) and Bruce Cramer, of Norwich, NY; and a sister-in-law, Cecile Burnham and Ralph Jones. In her later years, Muriel was tenderly cared for in her home by her daughter and son-in-law with support of their children, Erin and Ian, and a great-granddaughter, Emma.
Muriel was Membership Secretary of the Waterville Methodist Church and member of the Waterville Ambulance Service, Brookfield Rebecca Lodge, Brookfield Historical Society and Mid-State Arms and Gun Collectors.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, Waterville, NY.
No visitation or public service will be held. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Graham Cemetery, Hubbardsville, NY, in the spring. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Mallory Sullivan and her hospice nurses, Melissa S. and Beverly. Also, a special thanks to Shannon B., for her help and to Morgan, Mom's birthday twin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Muriel may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or North Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department, 9107 Main St., North Brookfield, NY 13418.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020