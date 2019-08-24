|
Muriel J. Scott 1925 - 2019
MARCY, NY - Muriel J. "Mickey" Scott, of Marcy, passed away, peacefully at the age of 94, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Schuyler Ridge Residential Healthcare in Clifton Park, NY.
She was born on March 31, 1925, in Southhampton, England, the daughter of John and Nora (Johnson) Holley. Muriel was a graduate of Southhampton schools. She joined the Royal Air Force at the age of 18 and was stationed in Northern England. Always a trailblazer, she subsequently worked at Bendix Aviation in Utica, eventually becoming the first woman foreman in the plant, until her retirement in 1990.
On December 30, 1973, she was united in marriage to Stanley S. Scott in the Maynard United Methodist Church in Marcy and shared a blessed union of 39 years until his passing on December 31, 2012. She was a member of the Maynard United Methodist Church in Marcy and the Marcy Senior Citizens, where she enjoyed the regular meetings and activities, especially the many trips to the casino.
Muriel was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an avid reader and tea drinker. She also enjoyed watching sports on television, especially golf and tennis and attended several tournaments during times spent in Florida with her daughter and son-in-law. With her infectious laughter and ever-upbeat attitude, she was always the life of the party, bringing joy with her everywhere and will be dearly missed by all who had the honor and privilege of knowing her.
Surviving are her loving daughter, Sandra Withers and her husband, Richard, Mechanicville; her cherished granddaughter, Bethany Withers and her husband, David, Boston, MA; her adored great-grandson, Ethan Woods; her niece, Rita (Joe) Kanaley; nephew, Richard (Sue) Losen; several other nieces and nephews in the United States and England; and her cuddle companion and great-grand pup, Belikin, who will miss her sly (and intentional) cookie crumbles. She was predeceased by her sisters, Peg, Nora, Betty and Ada; and her brother, Arthur.
Muriel's family wishes to thank the following friends who always seemed to be there when she needed them most, Karen, Peg, Rosemary, Rob, Doreen, Bev, Buddy, Tom and Ronnie. Their wonderful care and friendship are deeply appreciated.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services and a reception to honor Muriel's amazing life on Tuesday, August, 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the Maynard United Methodist Church in Marcy. There will be no public visitation. Entombment will follow in Calvary Mausoleum, New Hartford.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Muriel's name may be made to the Maynard United Methodist Church, 9626 Maynard Drive, Marcy, NY 13403 or to Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019