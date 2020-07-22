Nadja Gnap 1925 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Nadja Gnap of Whitesboro, New York, went home to be with our Lord on July 14, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Nadja was born on May 20, 1925, in the village of Mekhedivka, in the Poltava (now Cherkasy) region east of Kyiv, Ukraine. She was the daughter of Melania and Maxim Popravka. As a young girl, she loved to walk along the river, enjoying the beauty of nature's gifts. These serene moments provided her with a lifelong love of the open air.
Nadja's adolescent years were disrupted by the ravaging events of WWII. At age 16, she became one of the many young women and men who were taken to Germany for forced labor, never to see her family again. There, she met and married her beloved Gregory, with whom she was to share a blessed union of 73 years. In 1950, they immigrated to the United States with their first child.
Nadja was employed for a short time, but soon after, became a stay-at-home mom with two children, devoting herself to the well-being of her family, including the education and preservation of their background, culture and language.
As a Godly woman, whose humble and quiet ways spoke volumes, she created her vegetable and flower gardens, embellished her property with a colorful array of flowers and adorned her home with beautiful Ukrainian decor. Her sewing talents produced a variety of intricate outfits for her girls as well as for friends. Of course, an assortment of doll clothes was a special delight for her daughters. Knitting was a favorite hobby and her fantastic cooking/baking included tortes, breads and pastries for various occasions.
As a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Nadja's kind and generous spirit reflected her love for all who entered her home. She gave from her heart, never expecting anything in return. As the years progressed, the value of life was measured by her strong character, her perseverance of all obstacles that came her way and a positive outlook in every situation. Hope and faith guided her on the various paths of her life as she lived up to her name "Nadia" which means HOPE in Ukrainian. She was the core of her family, passing her light of love to the next generation.
Nadja is survived by her beloved daughters, Halyna Gnap, of Whitesboro, who considered it an honor and privilege to care for her mother in her later years and Wolodymyra Gnap and her husband, Glenn Trombly, of East Granby, CT, who faithfully visited every month with love and devotion to her well-being; her precious granddaughter, a loving, shining light of God's grace, Andriana Gnap - Freeman and her husband, Greg Freeman, of Silver Lake, NH, who's deep heartfelt love and dedication to Nadja always lifted her spirits with music, laughter and their gentle, loving respect for an unforgettable, amazing grandmother.
Nadja was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gregory; her two brothers, Anton and Ivan and most recently by her younger sister, Anastasia (of Ukraine). While spending 78 years apart, the two sisters corresponded through letters and telephone calls. In recent years, they were blessed to be reacquainted on Skype.
Nadja's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the A.I.M. Palliative Care Team: Tina Zahniser, Liane Chlus and Melissa Gulick, as well as the ER Team at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for their excellent, professional, compassionate care.
A private funeral service, officiated by the Very Reverend Michael Bundz, will be held for the immediate family on Friday, July 24, followed by interment at the Saint Volodymyr Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery on Woods Road in Whitesboro.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity HOPE FOR UKRAINE, whose Children's Project gives medical aid to orphans in Ukraine. Donations may be made in memory of Nadja Gnap at http://hopeforukraine.net/
or https://www.facebook.com/hope4ukraine/
or mailed to Hope For Ukraine, 101 Eisenhower Pkwy. STE 300, Roseland, New Jersey 07068.
Donations may also be made for a remembrance mass at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Catholic Church, care of Dimbleby Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Whitesboro, NY 13492.