Nancy A. Blase 1951 - 2020
S. WINDSOR, CT/UTICA – Nancy A. Blase, age 69, went home to heaven and to those who went before her when she passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 with those she loved most by her side.
Born in Utica on January 8, 1951, Nancy was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Marion (Garcea) Blase. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1968. She continued her studies in 1997 to attend job related courses at Utica College.
Nancy worked at MetLife Insurance Company for 48 years, most recently as a Disability Service Advocate. Her 48-year tenure brought her many friendships and bonds that we rarely see in the workforce today! For the past 20 years, she called South Windsor her home. Optimistic and outgoing, Nancy was favored for her deeply-felt generosity and admired for her acts of kindness. She had an intrinsic work ethic and maintained her job through her recent illness with unwavering fortitude. She made quite an impact on many people, and the likes of her are few and far between. Her compassion and charitable heart were common virtues in her family, lessons that Nancy and her sisters learned from their mom. Her benevolence was seen in all phases of her life.
Nancy was known to her niece, nephews, great-niece, great-nephews, and their friends as "BA", a nickname she cherished. Her life revolved around them and she treated them as if they were her own. She was there for them all and loved them immensely throughout their lives. She would do anything for them without hesitation. She and her sister Mary Jane were best friends and although they shared each day together, they loved their sister Pinky with the same devotion and affection prior to her passing. Her pursuits of interest were crafting, candy making, ceramics, painting, and imaging patterns on tee-shirts.
Nancy was a true believer, a good Catholic, and gifted fellow parishioners with her whole heart. She prayed to St. Jude and the Blessed Mother and was a faithful communicant. At the end of life's journey, she bestowed peace of mind, encouragement for those she loved to go on, and imparted wisdom.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Blase with whom she resided and shared her life; her brother-in-law, Philip A. "Phil" DeSimone; nieces and nephews who were an important part of her life, Frank DeSimone and fiancée Edina Gagula; Philip and Renee (Spine) DeSimone, and Jamie and Joseph Barbero; her great-niece and great-nephews, Frankie DeSimone and fiancée Ashley Sommers, and Bianca DeSimone; Philip, Joseph, and Vinny DeSimone; Nicholas, and Joseph Barbero; cousins, including Marie Manca; and many friends over the years, especially at MetLife. She will also be missed by her canine cocker spaniel "Buba" who loved and protected her, and Mary Jane will continue to care for him. She was predeceased by her sister, Florene "Pinky" DeSimone in 2016; and her infant brother who died during delivery.
Mary Jane and family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Reale and his staff for their comfort and compassionate care that helped Nancy deal with her illness.
The family will honor and commemorate Nancy's life at a private time. By family request, please omit floral offerings. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Monday morning at 10:30 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial with Committal Prayers will be offered. She will be laid to rest next to her parents in Calvary Cemetery.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020