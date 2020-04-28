|
Nancy A. Frank 1943 - 2020
MARCY - Nancy A. Frank, 76, of Marcy, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
She was born on April 29, 1943, in Utica, a daughter of the late Owen and Ethel (Lloyd) Rowlands. She was a graduate of Holland Patent Central Schools and attended Mohawk Valley Community College and Herkimer County Community College.
Nancy was actively enrolled in Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement Programs. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed baking.
Nancy was a former Clerk of Courts for the Town of Trenton. She retired from Mid-State Correctional Facility in 1999 after many years of dedicated service. She also was a volunteer and Past President of the St. Luke's Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and worked in retail for many years.
Mrs. Frank is survived by her children, Dana L. (Chris) Howe and her grandson, John Daniel, of Rome, NY, Michael A. (Jill) Frank and her granddaughter, Rachael, of Clermont, FL and David A. (Cheryl) Frank, of Tully, NY. She also leaves her siblings, Jeanne (Tom) Godfrey, of Whitesboro, NY, Jayne Lloyd, of Atlanta, GA and Rick (Cheryl) Rowlands, of Smithfield, VA. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Please consider a donation to the Barneveld Free Public Library, PO Box 306, Barneveld, NY 13304 in her memory.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020