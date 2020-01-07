|
Nancy B. Powers 1930 - 2020
TOWN OF RUSSIA - Nancy B. Powers, 89, of Russia Road, Poland, died on January 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica.
She was born on August 12, 1930 in Utica, the daughter of the late Charles and Irene (Sherman) Bartlett. Nancy attended Utica schools and was married to Richard C. Powers on November 3, 1951. After 62 years of marriage, Richard preceded her in death on August 5, 2013.
As a young woman, Nancy was a stay-at-home mother of three. At age 36, when her children were older, she started to pursue her dream of attending college. While working during the day and attending college at night, she graduated with a B.A. and high honors from Utica College and followed this achievement by earning a Master's in Library Science from Syracuse University. She loved books and enjoyed her career of 23 years as librarian at Poland Central School.
Nancy and Richard spent 50 years of summers on the St. Lawrence River, where they enjoyed boating, swimming and entertaining friends and relatives.
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon (William) Alberta, of Ithaca and Judith (Andrew) Taylor, of Barneveld; one son, John (Christine) Powers, of Clayton; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Susan Seebach and Marcia Davis; and one brother, Stephen Bartlett. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her grandson, Ian Alberta.
Memorial calling hours will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport, on Monday, January 13th, from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be no formal funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Barneveld Free Library, 118 Boon Street, Barneveld, NY 13304. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020