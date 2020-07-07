1/
Nancy E. Caryl
1947 - 2020
FLOYD - Nancy E. Caryl, 73, of New Floyd Road, passed away on July 6, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
Born in Utica on March 2, 1947, she was the daughter of Robert and Irene Moore Howard. A lifelong resident of the area, Nancy was a graduate of Whitesboro High School.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center as a nurse's aide. Nancy enjoyed playing bingo and loved knitting.
Surviving are one daughter, Terri Barriger, of Oneida; one son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Jaclyn Howard, of Rome; six grandchildren, Andon, Mason, Madison, Ashley, Katie and Michael; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Timothy Howard, of Westernville and Robert and MaryLou Howard, of New Hartford; six sisters and five brothers-in-law, Sue and Paul Towne, of Oriskany Falls, Judy and Brad Innam, of VA, Laura and Jack Becker, of NC, MaryBeth and Carey Fortnam, of Oriskany, Gerry and Bill Spellman, of Frankfort and Janice Loomis, of Herkimer; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Michael Howard.
Friends and family may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, from 2-4 PM on Friday, July 10, 2020.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
