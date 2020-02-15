|
Nancy E. Dziedzic 1946 - 2020
Cherished Wife, Mother and Grandmother
DEERFIELD - Nancy Esther (Cox) Dziedzic, 73, a beloved local teacher, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Sitrin Health Care Center with her family by her side.
Nancy was born in Syracuse on October 3, 1946, the daughter of William and Verna (Manville) Cox. She graduated from West Genesee High School, obtained a Baccalaureate Degree from the State University of New York at Oswego in education and earned a Master's Degree from Syracuse University.
Nancy married the late Eugene Dziedzic on August 10, 1968, at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Onondaga Hill, NY. She married Lt. Col. Thomas Sorokas on October 10, 2015, at Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New York Mills, NY.
Mrs. Dziedzic taught 1st Grade in the Whitesboro Central School District for many years, teaching at Main Street, Yorkville, Westmoreland Road and Deerfield Elementary Schools, before retiring in 2001. She was a proud member of the Whitesboro Teachers Association and served as a building rep.
Nancy was a member of Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New York Mills. She was active in and served as the Vice President of the Yorkville Seniors. After the passing of her husband, she followed a family tradition and became a member of the General Casimir Pulaski Memorial Association. She also was involved with the local Hospice Bereavement organization, enjoying their monthly dinners and their weekly walking group.
Besides her husband, Lt. Col. Thomas Sorokas, she leaves a son, Christopher Dziedzic and girlfriend, Rosalie Catalano, of Binghamton, NY; and a son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Nicole Dziedzic, of Whitesboro, NY, along with two beloved granddaughters, Sophia Dziedzic and Maria Dziedzic. She also leaves her mother, Verna Cox, of Onondaga Hill, NY; brother and sister-in-law, James and Nancy Cox, of Clay, NY; brother-in-law, Raymond Dziedzic, of Hamburg, NY; and sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and John Kelly, II, of Cheektowaga, NY; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, February 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, February 19, at 9 a.m. from the funeral home and 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus & St. Casimir Cemetery, Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, friends may consider contributions to the ALS Association of Utica/Rome. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020