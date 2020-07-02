Nancy E. Wnuk 1935 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Nancy E. Wnuk, 85, passed away on June 30, 2020.
She was born in Waterville, NY, on May 2, 1935, a daughter of Lorne and Margaret (Bowden) Pruner. She was united in marriage on October 6. 1955 to Walter Wnuk until his passing in 1980. Nancy graduated from the Utica School of Commerce and worked as a secretary for many years. She looked forward to her trips to Florida and enjoyed a good game of Bingo.
She is survived by her four children, Cindy Wnuk, Sarah (Joe) Durante, Stephen Wnuk and Dawn (David Zohne) Wnuk; eight grandchildren, Steven and Nicole Whipple, Mark and Socheath Wengert, Allen and Jessica Wengert, Jennifer Wengert and Chris Wicks, Ashley and Anthony Frank, Allison Wnuk, Nicholas Stokes and Lauren Stokes; four great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; a sister, Barbara Potter; and a niece, Cathy Potter.
Private services will be held for the family with burial in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
Please consider donations in Nancy's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
