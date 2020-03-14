|
|
Nancy Eaker Weed 1933 - 2020
ROME, NY/RENO - Nancy Weed, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, educator and full-time thrill-seeking adventurer, passed peacefully at her home in Reno, NV, on March 6, 2020.
She was preceded in death by Edmund Weed, her husband of 24 years; James Henry McNamara, her first husband of 35 years; and her son, James Patrick McNamara in 1981.
At the time of her passing, Nancy was preparing for a seven-week trip to explore Australia, New Caledonia and Tahiti, continuing her long history as a world explorer. Nancy was an accomplished outdoorswoman kayaking, hiking and tent camping into her 80's. She enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing, sailing, long walks at a very brisk pace, playing bridge and Monday night picnics at the Lake Delta Yacht Club (LDYC).
Nancy was born on September 6, 1933, in Jamestown, NY, to Albert and Emma Neal Eaker. She spent her formative years in Jamestown, New York City and Cleveland, OH. She graduated from Jamestown High School in 1950 and from Penn State University in 1954, having earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in food chemistry. After graduation from Penn State, Nancy and James McNamara married in June of 1954. On September 16, 1989, Nancy and Ed Weed married and enjoyed life together until his passing on December 11, 2013.
Nancy was employed as a teacher of home economics in Rome area schools and taught English to adult Korean students during the time she lived in Korea.
Nancy had a lifelong commitment to volunteering and community service thru the following organizations: the Rome Twigs (Ming), Board of Directors Rome Family Services, Founder of the Rome Voluntary Action Center, Founder and Board President of Rome Meals on Wheels, board member and student sponsor American Fields Services student exchange program, 20 year member of the Board of Managers Rome Murphy Memorial Hospital, Board of Directors Rome Cemetery Association, Board of Directors Rome Art and Community Center and the Rome Rescue Mission. Nancy was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Rome, faithfully attending for over 40 years.
Nancy was a charter member of the Rome chapter of the American Association of University Women, a member of the Wednesday Morning Club, the Griffiss Ski Club, the Tramp & Trail Club, the Lake Delta Yacht Club and a devotee of the LDYC Monday night picnics.
Nancy's life was a life well lived, a life full of love and adventure; a life filled with great friends she made along her journey. Nancy did not die old, she died young in the midst of her latest and greatest adventure.
Nancy is survived by her children, Maggie and Phil Telander, Michael and Ann-Marie McNamara, Sean and Debbie McNamara, Terry McNamara and Jennifer DeProspero; her grandchildren, Christopher and Alexa McNamara, Craig and Rachael McNamara, Michael S. McNamara and Jessica Sheldon, Gwendolyn and James Murphy, Annalyn McNamara, Patrick McNamara, Jeffrey McNamara, Ryan McNamara and Jenna McNamara; as well as great-grandchildren, James, Evelyn and Benjamin Murphy; Ed Weed's children, Claudette and Richard Wielechowski, Bonnie and Charles McGinnis and Anne Marie and John Watson; grandchildren, Wendy and Andrew Snodgrass, Elizabeth and Christopher Kolomitz, Laura and Brian Koch, Katherine Wielechowski, Kimberly McGinnis, Christopher and Morgan Watson; and Sarah Watson; as well as great-grandchildren, Amelia Watson, Nathan and Isaac Snodgrass.
A Memorial Service celebrating Nancy's life is planned for 11:00 a.m. on April 25, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, 108 West Court Street, Rome, NY 13440.
In lieu of floral offerings, please consider a donation in Nancy's memory to the Rome Rescue Mission, 413 E Dominick St., Rome, NY 13440, the First Presbyterian Church, 108 West Court Street, Rome, NY 13440 or the Rome Art and Community Center, 308 West Bloomfield Street, Rome, NY 13440.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020