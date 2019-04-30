Nancy F. (Hart) Lewicki 1931 - 2019

NEW HARTFORD - Nancy E. (Hart) Lewicki, 87, of the Presbyterian Home and formerly of the Clinton Manor Apartments, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Nancy was born in Utica on June 9, 1931, a daughter of Thomas L. and Marguerite (Stokes) Hart. On October 22, 1954, she was united in marriage to Anthony A. Lewicki at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, a blessed union of 47 years until his death on March 19, 2001. For many years, Nancy was employed at the Bank of Utica and she and her husband also operated K & L Distributing. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church, Clinton and a member of the Jane C's. Nancy was instrumental in the formation of Sherrillbrook Park.

Nancy is survived by her seven children, Karen Russell and husband, William, of Nassau, NY, Keith Lewicki, of New York Mills, Kim DelMedico, of Clinton, Kelly Lewicki, of Deansboro, Kevin Lewicki and wife, Anita, of Fayetteville, NY, Kristine Healey and husband, Sean, of Revina, NY and Kyle Lewicki and wife, Rene, of New York Mills. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Nancy was predeceased by two sisters and four brothers.

Mrs. Lewicki's funeral will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9:30 at St. Mary's Church, Clinton. Burial will be in Sts. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitesboro. Calling hours at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica are Wednesday (today) from 5-7.

Those so wishing may make donations to the .

Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019