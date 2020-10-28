Nancy Hubbell Whitney 1947 - 2020
JEFFERSON - Nancy Hubbell Whitney, age 72, died on October 24, 2020 in Frederick, MD. Her husband of 53 years, Joseph Charles Whitney, was by her side - as he had been throughout her 14-year struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
She was raised in Mohawk, NY, by her parents Stephen Herbert Hubbell and Ruth Howell Hubbell. Nancy worked as an RN for many years and in parish nursing. She volunteered with Girl Scouts, church youth group, PFLAG and the food bank in Jefferson, MD. Nancy delighted in her granddaughters (Sara Joyce, Allison Marian, and Leann Nancy Lamonica), adored her many nieces and nephews and enjoyed gardening, hiking, camping and the beauty of nature.
She is survived by her husband Joe and three children, Amy Whitney (Gary Hodges), of Ithaca, NY, Jana Lamonica (Robert), of Shippensburg, PA and Stephen Whitney (Lauren Hudacik), of Kensington, MD. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Tanczos (Robert), of Statesville, NC; her brother, Alan Hubbell (Valerie), of Pennellville, NY; and siblings-in-law, Jon Whitney (Nina), of Schenectady, NY and Cheryl Wolff (Robert Better), of Hooksett, NH.
. Donations to Frederick Health Hospice.