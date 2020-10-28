1/1
Nancy Hubbell Whitney
1947 - 2020
JEFFERSON - Nancy Hubbell Whitney, age 72, died on October 24, 2020 in Frederick, MD. Her husband of 53 years, Joseph Charles Whitney, was by her side - as he had been throughout her 14-year struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
She was raised in Mohawk, NY, by her parents Stephen Herbert Hubbell and Ruth Howell Hubbell. Nancy worked as an RN for many years and in parish nursing. She volunteered with Girl Scouts, church youth group, PFLAG and the food bank in Jefferson, MD. Nancy delighted in her granddaughters (Sara Joyce, Allison Marian, and Leann Nancy Lamonica), adored her many nieces and nephews and enjoyed gardening, hiking, camping and the beauty of nature.
She is survived by her husband Joe and three children, Amy Whitney (Gary Hodges), of Ithaca, NY, Jana Lamonica (Robert), of Shippensburg, PA and Stephen Whitney (Lauren Hudacik), of Kensington, MD. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Tanczos (Robert), of Statesville, NC; her brother, Alan Hubbell (Valerie), of Pennellville, NY; and siblings-in-law, Jon Whitney (Nina), of Schenectady, NY and Cheryl Wolff (Robert Better), of Hooksett, NH.
Information at KeeneyBasford.com. Donations to Frederick Health Hospice.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
October 28, 2020
We enjoyed what opportunities we had to be with Nancy and realizing what a pretty and sweet person she is. We know how dearly she will be missed. Our condolences to Joe and family.
Tom and Sylvia Hodges
Friend
October 28, 2020
Thoughts and love to all who knew this wonderful human being.
Lis Tomlin
Acquaintance
October 28, 2020
I feel so blessed to have known Nancy for many years and spent some time with her singing, dancing, and listening to music during part of her struggle with Alzheimer's. I have great memories of being in the knitting group with her at St. Paul and all the laughs we had. I think of her often and will miss her smile.
Evelyn Vollmer
Friend
October 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about Nancy. My husband was one of her patient back in later 80.
RIP Nancy.
Gene and Mary Lou Green
