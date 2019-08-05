|
|
Nancy J. Bien 1922 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS- Nancy J. Bien, 97 1/2, passed away on August 2, 2019, at the Abraham House, Utica.
Nancy was born on January 30, 1922, to the late John and Victoria Sarna Turzanski in New York Mills and was a graduate of Utica School of Commerce. She married Louis A. Bien, of Rome, in 1946. Mr. Bien passed away on August 7, 1992. She was proud of being a lifelong member of the New York Mills Community, attending N.Y. Mills Schools, working in Mill #2 when she was young, working at Rhode's Hospital as a Dietician during World War II, then coming full circle and living in New York Mills Senior Apartments (the Old Mill #2) in her later years. She was an excellent seamstress while raising her family. She often worked at the polls during elections and helped out with blood drives for the Red Cross. Nancy was also a member of the New York Mills Seniors and the New York Mills Historical Society. Nancy was a member of Sacred Heart/ St. Mary's Church, N.Y. Mills and its Alter Rosary Society, Hilltop and Whitestown Senior Citizens. She loved to play cards and was an avid Bingo player. Nancy and Louis organized and directed many senior trips through White Star Tours in the 1980s. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed making Polish food. Her cheery personality will be dearly missed by her countless friends.
Survivors include her son, Paul, FL; granddaughters, Stephanie and Amanda Bien, NH; nieces, Emily Krzysiak, Marcy and Vicki (Bob) Anderson, Whitesboro and their families. Emily and Vicki were Nancy's primary caregivers in her later years. Other relatives include, nephew, John Segal, who was a great help to Nancy for many years; nieces, Barbara Benincasa, Roberta Choinka, Anna Case and MarceTurzanski, and Joseph Bien, Rome and members of the Bien family; along with her good friend, Stan Pagoda. She was predeceased by her siblings, Marion Wicka, Josephine Rosinski, Michael Turzanski, Helen Turzanski and her nephew, Daniel Turzanski.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend Nancy's funeral service to be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 12:30 p.m., from Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., 266 Main St. N.Y. Mills,with burial in St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown. Calling hours will be held Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Nancy would like to thank the many members of the New York Mills Senior Apts, especially Donna Zawtocki, Wieslawa Madej, Christine Cussworth, Marie Dooley, Neil, The Banana Man and Mary McCorduck, whose friendships and care allowed her to remain in her home as long as possible. A special thanks to members of the Acacia Homecare Team and Dr. Amy Gorczynski, her trusted family physician. She would also like to thank members of the Hospice and Palliative Care Team and the staff of the Abraham House, who made her last days as pleasant and pain-free as possible.
In memory of Nancy please consider the Abraham House.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019